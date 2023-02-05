Ohio witness says triangle-shaped object hovered over nearby wood line

Local tree line at night. Photo by Luca J on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Ohio witness at Rutland reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby wood line at 11 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside standing in the driveway and noticed the object hovering nearby.

“I noticed some sort of UFO hovering over the wood line,” the reporting witness stated. “It slowly started moving toward us flying really low at approximately 60 or 70 feet above our heads.”

The witness said that the object was black in color and triangular-shaped.

“It almost made no noise besides a slight humming noise. The UFO had I believe three yellow lights that I was able to see.”

The witness believes that the object may have been the TR-3B Black Manta. The ship is speculated that it is a secret black operation by the US Government as a spy plane. This has never been confirmed by the military.

This is the second time the witness has seen an object like this.

“First one I had seen was during the summer of 2015 in Indiana. And it flew slowly above my head at about 100 feet or less.”

With the humming sound reported, an investigator would be exploring the idea that this may have been a drone.

Rutland, OH. Photo by Google.

The report included no images, filed on February 18, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Ohio Rating

Ohio was rated 15th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Ohio shared the rating with Tennessee. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Ohio Coverage

Historic Ohio

Night sky. Photo by Jonathan Forage on Unsplash

An Ohio witness at Avon Lake recalled an encounter with three hovering lights 15 feet overhead at 9 p.m. on June 1, 1960, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

In 1960, when the witness was a science junkie in junior high school, he was outside with a friend when the object was first seen.

The friend is now retired from the Air Force and several years ago they met in person after he retired from his career as an air traffic controller. The “elephant in the room” was their teenage encounter.

It was the summer of 1960 shortly after dark. The incident date is approximate. The two friends were hanging out in the friend’s backyard when they noticed three white lights hovering among the branches of one particular tree.

The friend asked his father to join them.

Avon Lake, OH. Photo by Google.

“What the three of us witnessed in Northern Ohio that night was three white ‘lights’ hovering among the tree branches 8-10 feet above our heads,” the reporting witness stated. “They were within a foot or two of each other.”

The glow of the lights could be seen through the tree leaves directly beneath.

“They were about the size of large, round dinner plates and appeared to be almost flat. There were no other light sources or beams of light in the backyard of my friend’s house. Any other external light sources would have reflected off of the leaves of the tree.”

Then the incident got strange.

The witness threw a small rock a couple of times at one of these three lights.

Throwing rocks. Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash

“And each time the one I aimed at moved to avoid being hit. Due to the close spacing between these three lights, no humans operating a light source would have any way of knowing beforehand which light I was trying to hit, and only the light I was trying to hit moved out of the way each time, while the other two hovered without moving.”

The “lights” continued to hover until the three of them finally went into their homes for the night. The weather was clear and in the 70s. It was a residential area.

The report included no images, filed on December 26, 2019. Avon Lake is in Lorain County, OH, population 25,206. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.