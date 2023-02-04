Idaho witness photographs hovering cylinder-shaped objects

Idaho Falls, ID. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

Looking Back On 2022

An Idaho witness at Idaho Falls reported watching and photographing multiple cylinder-shaped objects in the sky to the southwest at 6:09 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was stopped at a park on East 25th Street when objects started appearing in the sky looking toward the southwest.

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“I have pictures,” the reporting witness stated. “Me and my daughter watched the crafts for about 10 to 15 minutes. They would split and then go back together.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness described the objects as “cylinder-shaped” and noticed that there were lights on them. Animals were reacting to the objects.

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included five images, filed on November 16, 2022. Idaho Falls is a city in and the county seat of Bonneville County, ID, population 64,818. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Idaho Rating

Idaho was rated 44th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with two cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Idaho shared the rating with Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Montana, North Dakota, and Nebraska. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 13 cylinder cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Idaho Coverage

Historic Idaho

Treehouse. Photo by Hannes Schütz on Unsplash

An Idaho witness at Princeton recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object at 3:15 a.m. on August 25, 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The incident date is approximate but occurred the summer before the witness entered high school where the new school year would start in a week or so.

There were only a couple of kids the witness’s age in the neighborhood. One was a cousin; the other was a friend who lived just down the street, two houses down and across the street. He was one year behind the witness in school, but they were close to the same age.

“I liked hanging around with him but he had a mischievous side that my Mom did not trust and our time together was always limited,” the reporting witness stated.

This one summer afternoon, the witness asked Mom if he could camp out in his friend’s yard and she said yes.

After dinner, the witness ran down the street a few houses, crossed the street, and starting hanging out with his friend and his younger brothers in their backyard.

“I found out the plans had changed and we were going to sleep in his tree house instead of a tent. His brothers were going to use the tent, a small detail my Mom could be spared.”

An uneventful evening began to unfold. At one point, the witness’s Mom came out with some snacks. Each kid had a flashlight, enough light to play game after game of "Fish" or "Rummy" or "Poker" for pennies.

Princeton, ID. Photo by Google.

As it got darker the friend’s brothers went inside at about 10 p.m. The boy’s goal then was to stay up as long as possible. Staying awake past 1 a.m. was not difficult. Another two hours passed of playing cards and snacking. At about 3 a.m. they were both getting sleepy and the witness bedded down for the night.

But his friend was still full of energy and was standing up in the tree house looking out over the wall commenting on how many stars he could see. After just a minute, the friend said that he thought he saw something while looking at the stars.

The friend then insisted the witness get up and look.

The witness was aware of jets flying by as Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro was only 12 miles away and his Dad worked there as a civil servant. Low-flying jets were not uncommon night or day.

The friend pointed low, not high in the air but down the street in a low trajectory just over the trees.

They could see the houses and trees and other things not darkened into shadows by a few of the street lights and it was not a completely pitch-black night. The moon was out.

“Down the street and across the road was another street, not exactly a continuation of our street, but a slight jog over. At the end of that street and not very high over the trees was a craft I could see but I wasn't certain of the distance or scale.”

The witness described the object as "ovoid" in shape with only a few lights that didn't seem spectacular or unusual for any flying aircraft. It wasn't moving but hovering in the same way a helicopter would hover.

“I thought I was looking at the body of a helicopter head-on without the benefit of being able to see the side or rear. The shape was like a bubble that was flattened on the bottom.”

But as soon as the witness said out loud that it was a helicopter, he knew he was wrong.

“The object was closer than I had thought and a helicopter would be making noise, a lot of noise at that distance. The familiar beating of the air sound was not present and at this distance, it would have been a very noticeable sound, instead, there was no sound. It was only two short blocks away.”

The object continued to float without motion or sound but only for a few seconds. Then, it started moving in a straight line parallel to the street it was over and moved in the witness’s direction. The boys were mesmerized, mostly because they didn't know what it was.

“We didn't think to be scared and it held our attention out of curiosity. The shape and size of it became clear as it approached our area.”

The object crossed the road at the end of the witness’s street, then it continued moving slowly until it was over an empty lot beyond the first house on the street. Then it slowed down seeming to drift.

“By now, the shape was distinct, and very much like a saucer or shallow bowl turned upside down with another saucer under it for a bottom.”

The path that the object was taking was directly in line with the houses across the street from the boys.

“It drifted over the first house. It drifted over to the next house, the house that belonged to an aunt and uncle. It continued and drifted over my house, the third on the street. It slowed down and stopped right over my house. It was amazingly low. Only 75-100 feet overhead.”

Rural homes. Photo by Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦 on Unsplash

The object then moved forward again to the next house, the fourth house on that side of the street. The boys, at this point, were afraid that if they breathed wrong, it would give away their position.

By now it was almost directly across the street, diagonal by only the width of one lot.

“I could begin seeing some of the details more clearly. It was not the flashing light show many people report, just a couple of small lights in the front and the same near the back. It was about the size of two small houses. I'd say 80 feet end to end.”

The witness noticed that there was some sort of structure that zigzagged across a segment of the upper domed portion, like a system of trapezoids, alternating in inverted shapes. This structure appeared to suggest windows, but there were no windows, just more of a segmented ovoid panel outlined in trapezoids in spaces where windows should be.

After a few seconds, the object floated backward over the witness’s aunt and uncle's house again and came to rest.

“It was high enough that I could see some of the understructure but low enough I could see the profile also.”

While the object floated there, a hatch slid open on the bottom which was evident by the light that was visibly appearing from inside and projecting toward the ground. The witness observed that the light was already on when the hatch opened. The hatch was “squarish and off-center from the bottom of the craft” and this light from the inside appeared to create a shaft of light onto his aunt and uncle’s house.

“Then the craft moved forward and became stationary again over my house with the shaft of light illuminating our roof.”

After a few seconds, the light appeared to flicker and the squarish shaft of light went out. A few seconds passed and another light flickered back on, except this time, it was a different shape, not the shaft of light formed from the hatch opening, but a tighter and more "focused" light and it seemed to have movement, not the stationary light as before.

From the hatch, the source of the light then began a small sweeping and circular motion around the witness’s house, lighting up the backyard and its immediate vicinity. Then the source of the light protruded from the hatch.

“It reminded me very much of the kind of searchlight that people used to mount on their cars. It began to pivot. It behaved as though it was on an articulating mechanical arm. The light started making circles around my yard and house and then in deliberate swinging arcs.”

The light began swinging outward toward the neighboring houses and then across the street. It arced back and forth, sweeping its light further and further away from its location with each pass.

“I could tell that soon the sweeps would extend to reach our location, and right after that, the light began to swing near the edge of my friend’s yard. I was beginning to feel a little frightened.”

On the next sweep, the light made its way toward the boys but before it arrived the witness ducked behind the wall of the tree house with his back against it. His friend, however, continued to stand there with his “usual insensibility to danger.”

“I remember looking up and seeing the tree we were in being lit up and my friend stood there squinting into the light, his hands still holding the top edge of the wooden tree house wall.”

The light did not appear to be of unusual brightness, but it had a bluish cast. By now, it was no longer swinging back and forth but fixed on their location.

“My friend appeared slack-jawed above me and he was not looking away.”

The witness told his friend to get down, but he continued to stand there almost frozen and he began mumbling.

“Not wanting to desert him, I decided I would stand up. It was 3:20 a.m.”

The witness stood up and looked over the wall that came up to his rib cage. In the time that he was below the wall, the source of the light had changed. Rather than being the sweeping spotlight from under the craft, it was coming from a smaller light that was emanating from the edge about one-third of the way from the front.

“I remember thinking that it could be some kind of bizarre craft from Seymour Johnson with Air Force personnel in it.”

There was no sound from the craft as it was continuing to hover.

Then, another light came on near the other one and it began to point more directly at the witness. This light had a quick flickering quality as with some kind of semaphore or a pattern. The witness recalls thinking, "I will never forget this."

Then the lights flickered off.

“The next thing I recall clearly was sitting down in the tree house and again looking at the glow of the pocket watch. It was 3:45 a.m. Twenty-five minutes had passed.”

The boys then stood up again to see the object continuing to float. They could hear a low whining sound as if some kind of momentum was building but it was very quiet.

Then the object began to pivot.

“Still parallel to the ground, it just turned away and began to move off directly to the north with a slight gain in altitude. There was a purplish discharge of light around the entire vessel at this point. It moved slowly at first, and then instead of speeding away with a steady increase in speed, it made a sudden leap and it was only slightly higher in the sky and about 500 hundred yards away.”

The object then moved off faster for a second or so, then it made another leap in speed and distance which would have placed it at the altitude of a low aircraft. It appeared to be a bright object in the sky at this point moving off quickly.

“Then it made another leap. This time, it made a long, bright arc away from where it was. The bright arc went high and to the west and then it was gone. In all, this took about 10 seconds for this sequence to pass.”

The witness noticed that the object did this without any sound other than the low whining sound during its initial ascent. There was no sonic boom, no sound of turbines, or an engine of any kind.

“An ordinary jet would have created a heavy sonic boom and this thing was flying faster than any jet I had ever seen.”

The boys stood there in astonished silence. Incredibly, they went to sleep after that.

The next day, both of the boys remember feeling powerless to relate what they had seen.

“But this didn't stop my friend. He thought we should be telling everybody what we saw. I didn't. I was going in the 9th grade, he was going in the 8th, and I thought the best thing I could do to maintain any credibility as a 9th grader was not to talk about it. The event then served to separate us, rather than create a bond.”

The witness kept the experience to himself for a long time and never talked about it.

The report included no images, filed on April 23, 2005. Princeton is in Latah County, ID, population 148. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.