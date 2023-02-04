California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft

Looking out aircraft window. Photo by Jozsef Hocza on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was flying over San Bernardino on the way to Apple Valley and looked out a window for air traffic.

“About 100 feet below us just off of our right side, a red and silver, pill-shaped object flew by at about our speed,” the reporting witness stated. “It was flying completely level, not tumbling, and rotating quickly.”

The witness observed that the object was not falling, but maintaining the jet’s elevation.

“It just flew by. Never showed up on our ATS screen. Traveling north to south.”

The report included no images, filed on February 13, 2022. San Bernardino is a city in and the county seat of San Bernardino County, CA, population 222,101. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 62 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter.

There were eight diamond cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic California

Boy on bike. Photo by Soroush Karimi on Unsplash

A California witness at Long Beach recalled an encounter with three, hovering, disc-shaped objects at 3 p.m. on July 15, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 14 years old in the summer of 1957. It was a very hot day in Long Beach as the witness was resting while sitting on a bike after finishing a daily paper route. The incident date is approximate.

“I looked almost straight up and saw three discs in a close triangle formation, metallic silver or shiny aluminum colored,” the reporting witness stated. “They were not moving.”

Although the sky was clear blue, the witness said that the air around the formation shimmered, much as you would see the mirage effect in the distance on a hot highway.

“I watched them for a moment, trying to figure out what I was seeing. Seconds later, all three discs went straight up very quickly in formation and disappeared.”

The witness noticed that the mirage effect lingered in the sky for a few seconds after the discs were not visible.

“I have not told this to anyone, even my parents.”

The report included no images, filed on June 21, 2012. Long Beach is a city in Los Angeles County, CA, population 466,742. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.