Birmingham, AL

Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoop

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okFVS_0kcht5WJ00
Window at night.Photo byEmma SteinhobelonUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Alabama witness at Birmingham reported watching a colorfully-lit, disc-shaped object at 12:38 a.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was sitting in bed when the object was first noticed through a window.

“It was large, circular, and pretty close looking, floating at the height of the highest floor of my apartment,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness moved to the window and saw that the object kept moving upwards.

“I craned to see it until it was out of sight. Its movement was slow and controlled.”

The witness was unable to see the “body” of the object.

“It was just pitch black. All I could see was a ring of red, green, and blue lights, like a lit-up hula-hoop.”

From inside, the witness was unable to hear any sound from the object.

The report included no images, filed on February 26, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Alabama Cases

Alabama was rated 19th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 32 disc cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Alabama Coverage

Historic Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZ9un_0kcht5WJ00
Child at play.Photo byAaron BurdenonUnsplash

An Alabama witness at Gadsden recalled an encounter with a blue-colored, sphere-shaped object the size of a walnut at 2 p.m. on May 15, 1965, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was a child at the time and noticed a blue ball “about the size of a walnut” sort of floating aimlessly about 15 feet overhead. The incident date is approximate.

“As a child, I thought it was some sort of toy that had gotten away from someone,” the reporting witness stated. “The closest thing that I had ever seen to it at that time was my uncle's fishing bobber.”

The witness said that the object sort of "float-drifted" down moving kind of like a blown soap bubble.

“When it got to about eye level it stopped about three feet in front of me. I wanted it so I reached for it but it backed up and stopped again. This time I grabbed for it but it zoomed away quickly and was gone.”

The witness believes that the object "knew" to get out of the way for its safety.

“It startled me when it made evasive maneuvers.”

The object was light blue, which the witness reasoned was great for aerial camouflage.

“No one has ever believed this story. It is true.”

The report included no images, filed on January 15, 2008. Gadsden is a city in and the county seat of Etowah County, AL, population 103,931. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Alabama UFO# Disc UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 30

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
29K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Washington State

Washington witness describes pulsing green light along highway

A Washington witness at Merritt reported watching an array of green, pulsing lights along Highway 2 at 4:28 a.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

Oregon witness photographs unknown object crossing sky

An Oregon witness at Dallas reported watching and photographing an unknown object floating across the sky at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead

A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Westbrook, ME

Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object

A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments

Arizona witness photographs egg-shaped object crossing sky overhead

An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the sky nearby at 8:01 a.m. on March 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
California State

California witness spots rectangle-shaped object 40 to 60 feet long overhead

A California witness at Mountain Center reported watching a black, rectangle-shaped object moving nearby at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over home

A Missouri witness at Pacific reported watching a triangle-shaped object moving overhead at 9:30 p.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments

New York witness says light orbs in sky looked like jellyfish

A New York witness at Fonda reported watching two pulsating light orbs at 7:45 p.m. on February 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object

A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California witness says bright light turned into triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Johnson Valley reported watching a bright white light that grew larger into a triangle-shaped object with orange light at 5:55 p.m. on February 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments

Pennsylvania amateur telescope enthusiast spots eight slow-moving oval objects crossing sky

A Pennsylvania witness at Punxsutawney reported watching eight, slow-moving, oval-shaped objects at 9:30 p.m. on February 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
55 comments
Lexington County, SC

South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest

A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field

A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
San Jose, CA

California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home

A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
66 comments
Ohio State

Ohio witness says triangle-shaped object hovered over nearby wood line

An Ohio witness at Rutland reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby wood line at 11 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Idaho State

Idaho witness photographs hovering cylinder-shaped objects

An Idaho witness at Idaho Falls reported watching and photographing multiple cylinder-shaped objects in the sky to the southwest at 6:09 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments
California State

California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft

A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy