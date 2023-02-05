Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoop

Window at night. Photo by Emma Steinhobel on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Alabama witness at Birmingham reported watching a colorfully-lit, disc-shaped object at 12:38 a.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was sitting in bed when the object was first noticed through a window.

“It was large, circular, and pretty close looking, floating at the height of the highest floor of my apartment,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness moved to the window and saw that the object kept moving upwards.

“I craned to see it until it was out of sight. Its movement was slow and controlled.”

The witness was unable to see the “body” of the object.

“It was just pitch black. All I could see was a ring of red, green, and blue lights, like a lit-up hula-hoop.”

From inside, the witness was unable to hear any sound from the object.

The report included no images, filed on February 26, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Alabama Cases

Alabama was rated 19th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 32 disc cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Alabama Coverage

Historic Alabama

An Alabama witness at Gadsden recalled an encounter with a blue-colored, sphere-shaped object the size of a walnut at 2 p.m. on May 15, 1965, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was a child at the time and noticed a blue ball “about the size of a walnut” sort of floating aimlessly about 15 feet overhead. The incident date is approximate.

“As a child, I thought it was some sort of toy that had gotten away from someone,” the reporting witness stated. “The closest thing that I had ever seen to it at that time was my uncle's fishing bobber.”

The witness said that the object sort of "float-drifted" down moving kind of like a blown soap bubble.

“When it got to about eye level it stopped about three feet in front of me. I wanted it so I reached for it but it backed up and stopped again. This time I grabbed for it but it zoomed away quickly and was gone.”

The witness believes that the object "knew" to get out of the way for its safety.

“It startled me when it made evasive maneuvers.”

The object was light blue, which the witness reasoned was great for aerial camouflage.

“No one has ever believed this story. It is true.”

The report included no images, filed on January 15, 2008. Gadsden is a city in and the county seat of Etowah County, AL, population 103,931. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.