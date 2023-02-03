California witness describes diamond-shaped object hovering overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTinC_0kbrISbF00
Pickup truck.Photo byManuel AsturiasonUnsplash

Looking Back on 2022

A California witness at Vista reported watching a diamond-shaped object with a low hum directly overhead at 9:45 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was walking with a friend and having a conversation. The two stopped at the friend’s vehicle when the witness noticed that just over the top of the truck, something passed above them.

The friend, now in the truck, didn’t hear anything, and the witness called out but they did not respond.

“It was shaped almost like a kite,” the reporting witness stated. “The middle was black. There was something going on because it was blocking out the sky behind it, and it was so close I knew there was detail there, but my brain literally could make sense of it.”

The witness could not tell if the object was showing its side or its belly.

“Like my eyes wanted to make it be flat, but it didn’t know how.”

The witness observed that there were three lights on the object.

“But there was like a creamy hue to them.”

The witness did hear a humming sound and is aware that most UFO reports say the object is silent.

“However, the hum was very unsettling. It sounded like a broken subwoofer, only I could just barely hear it.”

The witness at that point began yelling at his friend to look. The friend did see the object as it was flying away.

“It seemed to emit a pinkish hue.”

The witness could not make sense of what was seen and watched the object move away and commented that it was fast and very low

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eu8lI_0kbrISbF00
Vista, CA.Photo byGoogle.

An investigator would be matching the description with drones, especially the humming sound heard, looking for a match.

The report included no images, filed on February 10, 2022. Vista is a city in San Diego County, CA, population 101,638. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 62 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter.

There were eight diamond cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WURFq_0kbrISbF00
Santa Rosa, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A California witness at Santa Rosa recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object more than 200 feet long at 5 p.m. on March 1, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Early in 1955, the witness and father watched a disc-shaped object moving on a southerly course near twilight. The incident date is approximate.

The two were walking to a spring festival at the then-Lewis School located near the intersection of Chanate Road and Lewis Road which is now Lomitas Avenue and Lewis Road in Santa Rosa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPfVS_0kbrISbF00
The intersection of Lomitas Avenue and Lewis Road, Santa Rosa, CA.Photo byGoogle.

“The craft was large, probably greater than 200 feet in diameter, and traveling at between 800 and 1,000 feet. It was light-colored and had no visible projections, ports, or drive structures on it. It was absolutely quiet, passing over our shoulders and headed for San Francisco at a slow rate of speed.”

The witness observed that the craft had no visible form of propulsion but seemed very steady on its course. The object was observed for probably 10 minutes until it passed out of sight on its southerly course over the city.

The witness was 10 years old at the time and Dad was 55 years old. This sighting may have occurred on a Friday evening as the witness recalls a “reasonably large newspaper article” devoted to the sighting of this object in the Press Democrat on what most likely was a Sunday paper. The sightings noted in the article were from people located along a flight path that would take it over Novato, CA, and on to San Francisco.

The witness was interested in science as a kid.

“I subsequently worked briefly at NASA, FRC – Edwards Air Force Base during college and became an engineer in various mechanical and electronic fields. My Father was a Minnesota farm boy who spent a large part of his life in Southern California. While largely self-educated, he was a stable and alert individual, not taken to flights of fantasy.”

On a return to Santa Rosa during college, the witness engaged with the principal of Lewis School asking for verification of the date and time of the festival but the records had been moved by then and were not available. On three occasions, the witness reviewed the microfilm of the Press Democrat paper for the year 1955 but was unable to find the article.

“There were a number of missing papers from the microfilm record so I am unable to verify the account.”

The report included no images, filed on February 14, 2015. Santa Rosa is a city in and the county seat of Sonoma County, CA, population 178,127. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# CA UFO# Diamond UFO# Low UFO

