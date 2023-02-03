Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object

Narbeth, PA. Photo by Google.

A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was watching blue jays in the pine tree in the backyard and noticed, extremely high in the sky, a hovering shiny object.

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“At first, I thought maybe it was a plane but it remained stationary,” the reporting witness stated. “I believe the object was one shape but I couldn’t completely tell with my binoculars or camera.”

The witness said that every minute or so, for about five minutes, the shape would disappear.

Cropped and enlarged witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“It was almost like the object was spinning and I could only see it when the sun was reflected off it.”

The report included five images, filed on February 6, 2022. Narbeth is a borough in Montgomery County, PA, population 4,282. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Pennsylvania Rating

Pennsylvania was rated fifth in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 22 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Pennsylvania Coverage

Historic Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania witness at Canton recalled an encounter with a large, silver-blue, disc-shaped object at 9 p.m. on August 1, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was summer in the mid-50s and the witness was traveling south, five miles north of Canton along Route 14 with a friend. Something “phenomenal” was seen in the sky that caused the witness to stop the car. The incident date is approximate.

“It appeared to give off its own light, although there were no visible windows,” the reporting witness stated. “I recall having the car radio on, but a high-pitched noise coming from the sky made me turn the radio off."

The witness was looking at a “silver-blue, disc-like object," which gave off this high-pitched noise.

“I estimated the distance to be approximately 1,000 feet in altitude and in a southern angle. Over the years, what has always stayed with me is that the object was turning on its axis in a semi-slow circle. The bottom of the disc was not concave, but more or less flat.”

After approximately 30 seconds, the object suddenly raced across the sky at an "unbelievable speed" in a north-northeastern direction.

“The sky, in that part of the country, always displayed many stars on a clear night, and this was a clear night. I don't recall a moon.”

The witness and friend raced to their hometown to tell people what they saw and the movie theater was just letting out.

Vintage movie theater. Photo by Zac Bishop on Unsplash

“The first friend we saw, we told of the incident, and he said, ‘I know. We saw it too.’ This was five miles south of where we saw it, so the object had to be at a fairly high elevation.”

The witness explained that there are many mountains in that part of the country, but where they were, was a place where there was an open area where one could see about six miles to the next mountain.

“We asked around, and there were no county fairs or other happenings that would have a spotlight turned to the sky. I have told this story many times over the past 50 years, and will never forget the phenomenon.”

The report included no images, filed on February 25, 2005. Canton is a borough in Bradford County, PA, population 1,723. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.