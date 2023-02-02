Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75

Night driving. Photo by Charles Postiaux on Unsplash

A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness noticed the object when entering I-75 South that appeared to be following his vehicle as he drove from LaFollette to Powell. The object matched whatever speed the witness did.

“Originally white in color, round and following from about a mile away,” the reporting witness stated. “When I got to the Powell exit, it came within 200 feet. I pulled over on the exit, rolled down the window, and took shown picture.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness did not see the object after turning onto the main road in Powell.

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included one image, filed on March 18, 2022. LaFollette is a city in Campbell County, TN, population 6,737. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Tennessee Cases

Tennessee was rated 14th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Tennessee shared the rating with Ohio. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 20 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Tennessee Coverage

Historic Tennessee

Dark highway. Photo by JOHN TOWNER on Unsplash

A Tennessee witness at Oneida recalled an encounter with a silver-white, rectangle-shaped object at 1 a.m. on July 15, 1942, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 10 years old and was walking along US Highway 27 about a mile south of Oneida with her 11-year-old sister.

“Suddenly, from over a hill, appeared a large, silver-white, rectangular-shaped object,” the reporting witness stated. “We watched, transfixed, as it climbed skyward, flapping like a sheet in the wind until it was out of sight.”

When the report was filed, the witnesses were now 68 and 70 years old.

“The surreal object scared the bejeebers out of us both, so much so that we never spoke of the object for many, many years.”

We are not sure if the time of the incident is accurate, but it does seem unusual that children ages 10 and 11 were walking along a highway at 1 a.m.

The report included no images, filed on July 30, 2001. Oneida is a town in Scott County, TN, population 3,787. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.