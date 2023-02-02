Washington witness says disc-shaped object hovered near local tower

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLe7M_0kZREa8Z00
Window at night.Photo bySerghei SavchiuconUnsplash

Looking Back on 2022

A Washington witness at Newport reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object near a local tower at 12:45 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

On a very clear night, the witness headed to bed and noticed a bright light that appeared to have multiple colors on it hovering above and just to the right of the red light from a tower on the top of the mountain directly across the river.

The witness reasoned that the object was not a star because it moved strangely.

“It wasn't a plane because it just hovered, but not super steadily,” the reporting witness stated. “I could see from using the tower light and the frames on my large windows as reference points that it wasn't super steady.”

The object would move slightly in various directions, but still remained hovering. The witness retrieved some new binoculars from the living room and took them to bed.

“I observed it for at least 15 minutes straight. It was wider than it was tall, and the image was a bit shaky with binoculars, so I couldn't make out the shape details clearly. But there were multiple fast-moving lights that appeared to stay in constant motion.”

The witness was seeing red, yellow, green, and blue lights.

“It wasn't stealthy at all. The lights stayed in constant motion or flashing on and off the entire time I observed it.”

The witness wanted to see the object fly away to see how it moved, but got tired.

“Turned over to try to sleep, and probably 10 minutes later, I looked again and it was gone."

The witness could not locate the object again.

“I am 100 percent certain it wasn't a plane or a star.”

The report included no images, filed on February 1, 2022. Newport is a city in and the county seat of Pend Oreille County, WA, population 2,126. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Washington Rating

Washington was rated seventh in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 14 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Washington shared the rating with North Carolina. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2022.

Recent Washington Coverage

Historic Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvCeZ_0kZREa8Z00
Country porch.Photo byRobert LinderonUnsplash

A Washington witness at North Bend recalled an encounter with a silent, round-shaped object with a pinkish glow at 6 p.m. on June 15, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a cousin were 9 years old at the time and standing on his front porch. The incident date is approximate.

“We watched a round, smooth, silent object which had a pinkish glow, come across his field from the direction of the Snoqualmie River,” the reporting witness stated. “It was about 20 feet to 30 feet from the ground.”

The object moved in their direction and then stopped above a fruit tree directly across the driveway from where they were.

“It was about the size of a VW Beetle, perfectly circular, with a triangular projection at the back.”

The witness’s aunt had locked the front door to prevent the kids from running through the house. They pounded on the door to get the adults to come out and see the object.

“My cousin said that when I started pounding and yelling, the object took off and streaked up over the mountain in the direction of Rattlesnake Mountain, in the direction of Seattle.”

Their parents brought the boys into the house and put them into different rooms and had them draw a picture of what they had seen.

“Our pictures matched, and I remember that our parents believed that we had seen something. The next day, as I remember it, my father told my mother that ‘something ‘ was reported in the Seattle paper, streaking across the sky at about the right time for it to have been the thing we saw.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OfeQ_0kZREa8Z00
North Bend, WA.Photo byGoogle.

The two boys had both lived in Alaska and had watched airplanes and helicopters landing near their home and knew that this was nothing like conventional aircraft.

“It was perfectly silent. If we hadn't been looking we would never have known it was there. It was completely featureless also. I remember people asking if there were windows or portholes or doors but we were firm that there were not. We were very close to this object, no more than 50 feet at the most.”

The witness said that the object excited him and frightened him a little bit.

“I thought that it stopped opposite us because it ‘saw’ us. I have never heard any other report of an object which looked like the one we saw. It looked to me as though it had been manufactured, did not look like a natural object, and was definitely not gaseous.”

Interestingly and disappointing, his cousin does not remember the object as looking the way he describes it.

“He now says it was silver and saucer-shaped. It was not, and we agreed at the time on how it looked. I remember being frustrated at not being able to really draw the way it looked. I realize now that I couldn't replicate the geometrical precision of the thing.”

The two boys knew nothing about ‘flying saucers’ except that they must have heard talk about them because they used the term ‘flying saucer’ to describe the object.

The report included no images, filed on July 18, 1997. North Bend is a city in King County, WA, population 7,461. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
