California witness says hovering sphere disappeared and reappeared at lower altitude

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092XFo_0kZKoFIl00
Sky watching.Photo byJoel MottonUnsplash

A California witness at North Hollywood reported watching a hovering light at a high altitude that disappeared and then reappeared at a lower altitude at 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object apparently hovering at a high altitude to the east about 5 to 8 miles away.

“Appeared very small to the naked eye and I lost it,” the reporting witness stated. “Then, four or five minutes later, the same, or a similar object appeared in the opposite part of the sky, to the west. Slightly lower altitude than previously.”

The witness said that the object was moving slowly and deliberately to the east, then to the north, increasing in altitude, getting smaller to the naked eye.

The witness attributes the brightness of the object to its reflecting the sun.

“The brightness was inconsistent, making it appear that the object was flashing somewhat. This attribute of this sighting makes me think that the object was reflective on only one side or a portion of it.”

The witness has never seen nor reported a UFO before, but this sighting was unique enough that it left the observer very curious and wanting to know more.

“I have seen satellites and this did not behave like a satellite. An astronomy app confirmed that there were no planets in our sight line. It felt way too high in altitude to be a helicopter or a drone.”

The witness reasoned that if the object was some form of a weather balloon, there would have to have been two of them because one balloon could not have traversed that distance in such a short period of time.

“The attached photo is statistically close to worthless but I am including it in any case”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6QVA_0kZKoFIl00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included one image, filed on November 20, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. North Hollywood is a neighborhood in Los Angles, population 87,241. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uplhr_0kZKoFIl00
Backyard garden.Photo byMatthewonUnsplash

A California witness at Pasadena recalled an encounter with a white, circle-shaped object that ejected a smaller object at 3 p.m. on June 30, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The incident date is approximate. The sighting occurred sometime between mid-year 1952 to mid-year 1956 when the witness was 16 to 20 years. The report was filed when the witness was 73.

The witness’s mother was working in her garden behind the house in mid-afternoon on a beautiful sunny day. There were no clouds, the sky was blue, and there were no winds. She called the child to come out of the house because there was something in the sky she wanted to point out. Her voice was urgent.

“According to my mother, now deceased, the Unidentified Flying Object was heading south, made a 90-degree, left-hand turn, and then was headed east,” the reporting witness stated. “When I came out, it was headed east.”

The witness said that the object was incandescent white, like a light bulb, and had a perfectly circular cross-section. There was no exhaust of any kind or any vapor trail. It was completely silent.

“The object was flying very close to a jet aircraft. After 50-plus years, I’m not completely sure of the following, but I believe that the object was trailing the jet aircraft and to its right. I could see very clearly the swept wings of the jet aircraft, one jet engine under each wing, the two horizontal tail stabilizers, and the fuselage.”

The witness reasoned that when jets fly at 35,000 feet, you can hardly see them. This one seemed to be much closer, possibly 10,000 to 15,000 feet.

“If you placed the circular object on top of the jet, I believe it would be just large enough to cover up the jet. Since the direction and distance from the jet to the UFO did not change, I believe both were at the same altitude.”

As the object was traveling toward the eastward horizon, it ejected a smaller version of itself, maybe one-quarter of the diameter, incandescent white, circular cross-section, to the south.

“It moved south through a 30 to 45-degree arc in about three seconds. It stopped at this point and just faded away possibly because it was moving radically away from me.”

The jet aircraft and the main object continued until they disappeared over the eastern horizon.

“I have never seen anything like this UFO. It was either from this Earth or it was not. I wish I knew.”

The report included no images, filed on April 4, 2009. Pasadena is a city in Los Angeles County, CA, population 138,699. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# CA UFO# Sphere UFO# UFO Photo

