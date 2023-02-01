Texas witness describes white light fast moving overhead

City driving. Photo by aranprime on Unsplash

A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a white light traveling horizontally across the sky overhead at 6:50 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was traveling along the Northwest Loop 410 and exited at Zarzamora Street and was driving on the access road traveling northbound.

“We saw a white light go over us and disappear,” the reporting witness stated. “It was traveling horizontally. The white light went directly down the middle of our front windshield and passed us.”

The witness observed that the object was traveling at about the speed of a helicopter.

“But it didn't have a red light or other lights. It was just a white light.”

Access road near the Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX. Photo by Google.

The witness was driving at about 50 mph. The object disappeared after about three seconds.

“I was in the passenger side and saw it and thought my mind or eyes were playing tricks on me. But told my daughter and she said giggled that she thought the same too and saw the same thing. I keep telling myself maybe it was a shooting star but I don't remember a trail after it.”

The witness said that the object did not seem like it was falling down from the sky. The object was moving horizontally directly over the witness.

“It didn't look like a floating lantern because those are usually a yellowish, orangey color.”

The report included no images, filed on November 20, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. San Antonio is a city in Bexar County, TX, population 1,434,625. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Texas Cases

Texas was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 36 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Recent Texas Coverage

Historic Texa

Spring Branch, TX. Photo by Google.

A Texas witness at Smithson Valley near Spring Branch recalled an encounter with a hovering, cigar-shaped object at 5 p.m. on August 15, 1952, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside and first observed an object hovering over a nearby hill. The object was observed to have two rows of green windows with movement within the windows. The witness reported the sighting at the time to a Washington DC address upon the advice of the tower at Randolph Air Force Base.

“I received an answer about one month later thanking me for the observation,” the reporting witness stated. “I viewed a very bright light that lit up the hill as if it were noon.”

The witness said that the object took off without a sense of acceleration at an extremely high speed after hovering for about 20 minutes.

“Made no sound. Many other details were reported in my five-page letter to the address in Washington DC.”

The witness stated that the object appeared to be 2,500 feet long.

The report included no images, filed on October 30, 2003. Spring Branch is a city in Comal County, TX, population 250. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.