Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky

A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said she and her husband saw three objects appear in the Eastern sky at dusk one evening on their pontoon boat. The sighting date is listed in the report as November 21, but the witness stated that it was summer when the event occurred.

“As we watched in bewilderment, there were three UFOs in a triangle formation at first,” the reporting witness stated. “Then, the objects would dart around, zigzagging. Sometimes you could see only two, and then one, and then two.”

The witness observed that, at times, the objects appeared to come close but stayed to the east. The sky was dusk at the time with a pinkish hue. The objects stood out clearly.

“They were far away so I can’t say the shape. I saw the lights of the crafts. And there were three crafts. I saw them in formation as a triangle first, and then it was like a scattered display of zigzagging and movement.”

The report included no images, filed on November 21, 2022, and available for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Forest Lake is a city in Washington County, MN, population 20,611. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Minnesota was rated 31st in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with four cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Minnesota shared the rating with Mississippi. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Minnesota

A Minnesota witness at St. Paul recalled an encounter with three saucer-shaped objects that landed at 9:15 p.m. on September 10, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was a Lieutenant Colonel for the Air Force Reserve and was traveling on a rural road outside St. Paul.

The witness stopped by side of the road after watching three objects land in the field just off the road. The objects each had flashing lights.

“Got out of the car and climbed over a fence and headed for the three UFOs,” the reporting witness stated. “When I got 100 yards away, they raised up, got in formation, and took off at lightning speed. Nothing like anything I've ever seen.”

The next morning, the St. Paul newspaper was full of reports on UFOs.

“None, however, saw them on the ground like I did.”

The report included no images, filed on February 25, 2005. St. Paul is the capital city and county seat of Ramsey County, MN, population 307,193. Witness quotes were edited for clarity