California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine

A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first went outside after hearing multiple “bomb explosions” in the sky.

“Saw sparks followed by a bomb explosion as if a cannon bomb was being fired,” the reporting witness stated. “Saw an unexplained type of submarine-ship in the sky move towards the dark clouds and disappear.”

The witness then watched “multiple black drones” fly toward the same area. The explosion noises stopped.

“I heard police sirens on the ground. Minutes after, a helicopter flew towards the area as if it was investigating. I was afraid thinking we were under attack.”

The report included no images, filed on December 6, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Victorville is a city in Victor Valley, San Bernardino County, CA, population 134,810. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 21 cigar cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic California

A California witness at Fresno recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object conducting maneuvers in the sky overhead at 9 p.m. on June 1, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and several siblings were outside after dark when they heard an extremely loud, whirring, and rotating sound closely overhead. The witness was 8 or 9 years old. The incident date is approximate.

“I looked up and the UFO was hovering over me and my siblings,” the reporting witness stated. “It was so close that I was able to see its shape – it was disc-shaped.”

The witness said there was a white fluorescent-type light completely around the middle of the object.

“It began to do movements, maneuvers higher in the sky above us. We lived near two irrigation ditches and high-power lines. The maneuvers it was doing were lightning-fast. It was as if it was putting on a performance for us.”

The witness observed the object zigzagging in a closed V formation. After that, the object seemed to slow down.

“I noticed, as it did, its engine sound was at a lower sounding pitch.”

As the object began to take off, slow at first, as it picked up speed the sound and pitch of the engine became much higher.

“And it just blinked out, as if turning off a light switch. I do not know why in the world it decided to pick a bunch of kids to hover over.”

The witness said that none of the siblings seem to recall what happened that day.

The report included no images, filed on March 26, 2008. Fresno is a city in and the county seat of Fresno County, CA, population 542,107. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.