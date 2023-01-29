Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky

Sunman, IN. Photo by Google.

An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I saw a light shoot across the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “Came east and headed west. Looked much closer than aircraft would fly, guessing 7,000 feet.”

When the witness first noticed the light, the first thought was a shooting star but when looking at it, the object was much brighter and closer.

“It had that yellowish color like a halogen light would have. Only saw one light. The light was on for a few seconds and then turned off.”

The witness continued looking to see if the object would flash or come back on, but after waiting 10 seconds nothing more was seen.

"My first instinct was aircraft when I saw it, but too close to be commercial and too fast to be a private aircraft. I thought with how close it was I'd hear an engine or something, but it was dead silent.”

The witness stood outside for another five minutes waiting to see more but did not hear or see anything again.

The report included no images, filed on November 22, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Sunman is a town in Adams Township, Ripley County, IN, population 1,049. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Indiana Rating

Indiana was rated 35th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Indiana Coverage

Historic Indiana

US Route 41, Morroco, IN. Photo by Google.

An Indiana witness at Morroco recalled an encounter with a flaming object that appeared about to crash at 5:30 p.m. on July 12, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 12 and riding with an uncle, aunt, and grandmother along US Route 41. The incident date is approximate.

“My uncle excitedly stated that a plane was crashing to the ground,” the reporting witness stated. “A flaming object was falling. As it neared the ground, a gold-colored, cigar-shaped craft exited the flame about 100 yards until it passed over the front of our car.”

The witness described the object as being 60 feet long with white windows. The exhaust flame turned off as it neared Route 41.

Several cars stopped as it went east at a slow pace and changed to a saucer shape.

“When it was low to the tree line, it did a bank as it neared a higher tree and showed its aluminum-type undercarriage.”

When the witness and family reached their destination, no one could sleep.

“The next morning, we read in the Clinton, IN, newspaper that a commercial plane and its passengers had observed it over Central Illinois.”

The report included no images, filed on January 8, 2003. Morroco is a town in Beaver Township, Newton County, IN, population 1,129. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.