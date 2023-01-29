Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bkGw_0kVXDxEL00
Sunman, IN.Photo byGoogle.

An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I saw a light shoot across the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “Came east and headed west. Looked much closer than aircraft would fly, guessing 7,000 feet.”

When the witness first noticed the light, the first thought was a shooting star but when looking at it, the object was much brighter and closer.

“It had that yellowish color like a halogen light would have. Only saw one light. The light was on for a few seconds and then turned off.”

The witness continued looking to see if the object would flash or come back on, but after waiting 10 seconds nothing more was seen.

"My first instinct was aircraft when I saw it, but too close to be commercial and too fast to be a private aircraft. I thought with how close it was I'd hear an engine or something, but it was dead silent.”

The witness stood outside for another five minutes waiting to see more but did not hear or see anything again.

The report included no images, filed on November 22, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Sunman is a town in Adams Township, Ripley County, IN, population 1,049. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Indiana Rating

Indiana was rated 35th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Indiana Coverage

Historic Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F89Wm_0kVXDxEL00
US Route 41, Morroco, IN.Photo byGoogle.

An Indiana witness at Morroco recalled an encounter with a flaming object that appeared about to crash at 5:30 p.m. on July 12, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 12 and riding with an uncle, aunt, and grandmother along US Route 41. The incident date is approximate.

“My uncle excitedly stated that a plane was crashing to the ground,” the reporting witness stated. “A flaming object was falling. As it neared the ground, a gold-colored, cigar-shaped craft exited the flame about 100 yards until it passed over the front of our car.”

The witness described the object as being 60 feet long with white windows. The exhaust flame turned off as it neared Route 41.

Several cars stopped as it went east at a slow pace and changed to a saucer shape.

“When it was low to the tree line, it did a bank as it neared a higher tree and showed its aluminum-type undercarriage.”

When the witness and family reached their destination, no one could sleep.

“The next morning, we read in the Clinton, IN, newspaper that a commercial plane and its passengers had observed it over Central Illinois.”

The report included no images, filed on January 8, 2003. Morroco is a town in Beaver Township, Newton County, IN, population 1,129. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Indiana UFO# Fast UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 7

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
28K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Lafollette, TN

Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75

A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments

Washington witness says disc-shaped object hovered near local tower

A Washington witness at Newport reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object near a local tower at 12:45 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California witness says hovering sphere disappeared and reappeared at lower altitude

A California witness at North Hollywood reported watching a hovering light at a high altitude that disappeared and then reappeared at a lower altitude at 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas witness describes white light fast moving overhead

A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a white light traveling horizontally across the sky overhead at 6:50 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky

A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
California State

California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine

A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
35 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky

A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Sea Isle City, NJ

New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky

A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
23 comments

Florida witness describes bright green object fast moving toward horizon

A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching a bright green light over the ocean that descended toward ground level and then abruptly moved away toward the horizon at 10:27 p.m. on November 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Elkton, MD

Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself

A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
Sanford, NC

North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky

A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
California State

California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky

A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft

An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Colorado State

Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped

A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange

A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New York witness says long exposure night sky images show unusual light movement

A New York witness at Calverton reported finding “distinct trails” of lights not traveling in straight lines after using long exposure photography on the night sky at 2:46 a.m. on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

New Hampshire witness reports recurring disc-shaped objects in night sky

A New Hampshire witness at Somersworth reported and photographed a bright, disc-shaped object at 3:03 a.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring

A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy