Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness had just picked up his wife from work and they were driving in the northern area of the Spring Valley district of Las Vegas. The weather was clear.

“Suddenly, our attention was drawn to a glowing green, teardrop-shaped object flying over us slightly to our right,” the reporting witness stated.

The object was traveling north to south.

“Seemed to be at a low altitude. At about the same time, I spotted a northbound airliner at a much higher altitude and the object was moving very fast. Much too fast to be any normal aircraft.”

The witness estimated that the object was moving at “rocket speed.” But the object was silent.

“Hard to judge size. Maybe 20 or 30 feet long.”

The witness described the object as brightly illuminated, jade green, and glowing brightly.

“Nothing stealthy about it.”

The report included no images, filed on November 25, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Nevada was rated fifth in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 22 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were two teardrop cases reported nationally in December 2022.

A Nevada witness at Summit Lake Indian Reservation reported watching a ball of light that changed shape as it rose up from a lower elevation on October 1, 1970, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and family were at a campsite in a box canyon where a stream runs downhill about a little after sundown. The incident date is approximate.

The family was about to go to sleep in the bed of a Ford pickup including the witness at age 10, Dad, stepmother, and a brother.

“I noticed that there was a bright light that was coming from down below from where we camped, by an abandoned house about a half-mile away,” the reporting witness stated. “We were slightly higher in elevation to where the light source was.”

The witness described the object as a big ball of light, misty and cloud-like.

“It was about 50-100 feet in diameter, rising up slowly, and was about 300 feet in the air. The ball of light opened up into an oval with a hole in the center like a doughnut.”

The family watched this light rise up into the atmosphere until it disappeared out of sight. The witness’s father then loaded his rifle and handgun.

“This is one rule he never broke, no loaded firearms in camp at all. So I knew that he was worried about something. At the time, we were deer hunting in a desolate area of the Summit Lake Indian Reservation.”

The next morning, the witness remembers feeling very tired and not rested at all, and it was a feeling shared by the other family members.

“I still can remember this event. I remember looking up and watching this object for some time, but I don’t remember going to sleep in the usual manner.”

The witness’s father had a theory at the time as to what the object was up to.

“My father said that they, the aliens, were probably gathering a water supply.”

The report included no images, filed on July 26, 2004. Summit Lake Indian Reservation is part of the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe of Nevada. Established in 1913, the Reservation includes 12,573 acres with 10,098 acres of trust lands. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.