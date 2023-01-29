New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky

Night sky. Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash

A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first heard an animal howl and went out the front door to investigate. Next, the sound of a loud mechanical buzz was heard followed by lights.

The witness saw an “undulating red and orange” object with “trailing light" that resembled movement like a distortion of headlights moving across the eastern horizon in a northerly direction.

The object quickly disappeared.

“A red light could then be seen on in the distant Florida Mountains to the east,” the reporting witness stated. Nearby animals seemed to be reacting to the object.

The report included no images, filed on November 23, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Deming is a city in Luna County, NM, population 14,855. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Mexico Rating

New Mexico was rated 21st in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. New Mexico shared the rating with Arkansas and South Carolina. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic New Mexico

Enlisted men selecting cameras to go up in a Beechraft AT-11 on bomb-spotting missions at Roswell Army Flying School. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A New Mexico witness at Roswell recalled an encounter told by his father involving an unknown object that landed at a military air base on June 15, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was born at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell in 1954 and an older sister was born there in 1952. Dad, now deceased, was an Air Force Air Policeman and worked nights on the flight line at Walker.

Sometime between 1952 and 1954, an object landed on the flight line. The incident date is approximate.

“My mother told me of the morning he came home from work and he was terribly excited and at the same time frightened about something that had happened on the flight line that night.”

Dad had told Mom that on his night shift a large, unidentified craft landed directly on the flight line that night.

“They had surrounded it for several hours,” the reporting witness stated. “There was no contact between the occupants and the base officials. Finally, just as suddenly as it landed, it took off and was gone.”

The witness said that everyone who had been present for the event had been told that the incident was to be classified top secret and that they would not speak of it to anyone.

“It was also interesting to note that when my mother told me about this, she said that during the time they were stationed at Walker, no one had ever mentioned the original Roswell incident. They heard about it years later on TV.”

The family at the time thought that it was odd that they were there three or four years after the original event and no one ever talked about it even in passing.

Walker Air Force Base. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

Walker Air Force Base is a closed base three miles south of the town of Roswell. The base opened in 1941 and is known for the July 4, 1947, flying disc crash.

The report included no images, filed on January 28, 2001. Roswell is a city in and the county seat of Chaves County, NM, population 48,422. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.