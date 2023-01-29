New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky

Night sky. Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The sky was clear when the witness first noticed a “floating orange glow” that was clearly not a standard aircraft. The witness was sitting with a dog on the beach.

“Looking up at the sky, I saw what I can only describe as a stingray shape,” the reporting witness stated. “It looked like two wings with no center that flared and got further away like a flap of wings and then dissipated.”

The witness described the object as having an orange glow and a floppy shape.

“I’ve stared at the sky here my whole life and never seen anything like this. It was mesmerizing and over in a flash.”

The witness included two photos of the dog shot just moments before the object was seen – and they both came out completely dark.

The report was filed on November 23, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Sea Isle City is a city in Cape May County, NJ, population 2,104. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Jersey Rating

New Jersey was rated sixth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 19 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There was 109 circle and 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic New Jersey

Kids. Photo by Charlein Gracia on Unsplash

A New Jersey witness at Toms River recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 9 p.m. on May 15, 1962, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness, age 11, a sister age 10, and a friend age 9, were lying on a blanket on a late Spring night in 1962. The incident date is approximate.

The three were star gazing as they looked up at the beautiful night sky.

“Suddenly, a round, dark object with lights all around it was seen,” the reporting witness stated. “I think they were clear lights, but they might have been colored. They came softly whirring by.”

The object seemed to hover over the children for a few seconds and then moved on into the night.

“I don't remember if it came back or not.”

The witness decided to file a report after watching a Larry King Live episode the previous night.

“I realized that other people have had these same experiences, so now I don't feel alone.”

The report included no images, filed on July 7, 2005. Tom River is a township in Ocean County, NJ, population 136,158. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.