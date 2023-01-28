Florida witness describes bright green object fast moving toward horizon

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWVcB_0kUoUCjP00
Satellite Beach, FL.

A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching a bright green light over the ocean that descended toward ground level and then abruptly moved away toward the horizon at 10:27 p.m. on November 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was at the beach this Black Friday looking at the stars and seemed to be the only person at this location.

The witness noticed what at first appeared to be a star, start growing much brighter. At first, the witness assumed the object was a drone flying in off the ocean and dismissed it.

“The light was a greenish sort of color,” the reporting witness stated. “Then suddenly, the ball of light which was now decently bright just shot down towards the horizon line and vanished. In fact, it disappeared before it even hit the ocean, which is when I knew something weird was going on.”

The witness went to the next beach access over to see if someone else had seen it too. One person was there but he was on the phone and would not speak to the witness.

“All I know is that there's no way it could have been a plane or regular aircraft the way it moved. It shot down towards the horizon so quickly. It disappeared right before reaching the ocean.”

The witness said that it was hard to tell how far from the shore the object was. A report was filed after the witness saw a news story about a similar sighting in Satellite Beach earlier in the year.

“I swear to you the picture in that story looked just like what I saw but what I saw was more green and not orange. So yeah, that's basically it, just light, no noise or anything.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 13, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Satellite Beach is a coastal community in Brevard County, FL, population 11,226. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsGfP_0kUoUCjP00
Looking south on Southview Avenue, Valparaiso, FL.Photo byGoogle.

A Florida witness at Valparaiso recalled an encounter with a glowing, cigar-shaped object hovering over a nearby bayou at 6 p.m. on November 1, 1962, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The event occurred in the early evening just after dark when the witness was about 13 or 14 years old. The incident date is approximate.

The witness was walking the two blocks home from Mom’s shop, heading south on Southview Avenue when the object was first seen.

“I spotted an orange, glowing, cigar-shaped object in the southwest sky over Boggy Bayou, Choctawhatchee Bay,” the reporting witness stated. “I stopped and observed this object for a minute or two when it began a kind of undulating movement, its color becoming a more intense orange shade, and suddenly it disappeared.”

As the object disappeared, it left behind two faint trails of smoke. One was blue and one pink, forming two halves of a circle.

“I realize that this sounds absurd, even to me at this time; especially the movement, which I likened to the movement of an inchworm. But I know that I saw it.”

The witness told Mom that evening and she said that it was probably Eglin Air Force Base doing some sort of testing.

“I didn't think that that kind of testing was possible but I figured that maybe I shouldn't mention it again.”

No images were contained in the report, filed on October 1, 2003. Valparaiso is a city in Okaloosa County, FL, population 5,036. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

