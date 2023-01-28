Elkton, MD

Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4wIJ_0kUmU8Hi00
Night sky.Photo byDenys NevozhaionUnsplash

A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness had just taken a friend home and she and her husband decided to look at the stars from their deck.

The two were naming star constellations when they noticed a shooting star. At one point they realized that tree branches were blocking some of their views so they moved positions on the deck for a better look.

They then noticed a group of stars directly overhead and were both tilting their heads to keep them in view.

“Next thing I know my husband said, ‘Do you see that?’ the reporting witness stated. “I could see out of the corner of my eye he was facing opposite of where I was looking. I turned around right away and my first thought was, oh those are stars, but then I realized they were moving.”

The witness observed that this group of stars seemed so close.

“Like a football field away. I am horrible with distancing things. Just knew it was close and looked huge from how far the lights were separated. It was a zigzag shape.”

The witness said that you could not see the actual shape of it. One could see just the shape of the lights.

“They were like foggy looking. It looked like it was cloaked. I know that sounds strange but that is just what came to mind.”

The witness had a feeling as though she should not be looking at this object.

“Also, it just glided very smoothly. It was just unnatural moving. No jet or engine sounds. Completely silent.”

As they watched, all of the lights moved together and then they moved in a zigzag motion. At that point, the witness became afraid and asked her husband to move back inside with her.

The report contained no images, filed on November 27, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Elkton is a town in and the county seat of Cecil County, MD, population 15,443. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Maryland Cases

Maryland was rated 42nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with one case filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Maryland shared the rating with Nebraska, Wyoming, Iowa, Delaware, and Alaska. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Maryland Coverage

Historic Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5MVI_0kUmU8Hi00
Williamsport, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Maryland witness at Williamsport recalled an encounter with a huge red, glowing ball at 8 a.m. on June 1, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was very young and was playing outside on the family’s front sidewalk. The incident date is approximate.

“A huge red, glowing ball came right down beside me on my front sidewalk,” the reporting witness stated. “I could have touched it. This thing was huge but it seemed soft to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJDUn_0kUmU8Hi00
Boy playing.Photo byVitolda KleinonUnsplash

The object appeared to bounce a few times barely touching the ground. When the witness reached out and tried to touch the object, it moved upward very fast but then came back down again slowly.

“After that it went up a little and then went straight up into the sky like it was flying. I saw a couple of lights and then they just disappeared.”

The witness went inside to tell Mom.

“My face was burned a little. I don't know what this was.”

The witness’s Mom commented that it looked like the witness had just been to the beach as she was washing her child’s face with cold water.

“She did not see this thing but she knew something had happened by my skin. I will never forget this and sometimes I have dreams about it.”

The report contained no images, filed on September 16, 2008. Williamsport is a town in Washington County, MD, population 2,137. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Maryland UFO# Cloaking UFO# Large UFO

Comments / 30

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
28K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Lafollette, TN

Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75

A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments

Washington witness says disc-shaped object hovered near local tower

A Washington witness at Newport reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object near a local tower at 12:45 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California witness says hovering sphere disappeared and reappeared at lower altitude

A California witness at North Hollywood reported watching a hovering light at a high altitude that disappeared and then reappeared at a lower altitude at 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas witness describes white light fast moving overhead

A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a white light traveling horizontally across the sky overhead at 6:50 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky

A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
California State

California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine

A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
35 comments
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky

An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky

A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Sea Isle City, NJ

New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky

A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
23 comments

Florida witness describes bright green object fast moving toward horizon

A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching a bright green light over the ocean that descended toward ground level and then abruptly moved away toward the horizon at 10:27 p.m. on November 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Sanford, NC

North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky

A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
California State

California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky

A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft

An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Colorado State

Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped

A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
California State

California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange

A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New York witness says long exposure night sky images show unusual light movement

A New York witness at Calverton reported finding “distinct trails” of lights not traveling in straight lines after using long exposure photography on the night sky at 2:46 a.m. on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

New Hampshire witness reports recurring disc-shaped objects in night sky

A New Hampshire witness at Somersworth reported and photographed a bright, disc-shaped object at 3:03 a.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring

A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy