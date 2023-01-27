New York witness says long exposure night sky images show unusual light movement

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTGEH_0kSinIzo00
Night sky.Photo bySander DewerteonUnsplash

A New York witness at Calverton reported finding “distinct trails” of lights not traveling in straight lines after using long exposure photography on the night sky at 2:46 a.m. on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness noticed the lights during post-editing after long exposure images were taken of the Geminid meteor shower.

“These are definitely not meteors,” the reporting witness stated. “There are five distinct trails, none of which travel in a straight line. Not sure exactly what I captured here, but I have shot thousands of Milky Way night sky long-exposure images and have never seen anything quite like this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124c2P_0kSinIzo00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness states that the GPS coordinates are: 40°54'17.064" N 72°48'55.716" W. Facing west-southwest.

Three images are included in the report, filed on December 17, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. One is an unedited JPG, a color-corrected JPG, the original RAW file, and a map from Google of the area the witness was photographing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aj19_0kSinIzo00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVgXn_0kSinIzo00
Witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Calverton is a hamlet in Suffolk County, NY, population 6,510. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New York Rating

New York was rated 13th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 12 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent New York Coverage

Historic New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZesL_0kSinIzo00
Teen.Photo bylaurenonUnsplash

A New York witness at Orchard Park recalled an encounter with a 15-inch-long, disc-shaped object, hovering 120 feet away at 7 p.m. on June 15, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness’s mother had asked to have some work done in her flower garden after dinner. The witness was 14 years old and stepped out into the garden area and began hoeing as instructed. The home sat on an 80 x 234-foot lot and the garden was created at the 120-foot mark. The witness was looking north.

“I turned around and I saw a disc-shaped object face on,” the reporting witness stated. “This disc was about 15 inches in diameter. It was about eight feet above the ground and was just beyond the rear property line. So this disc was about 120 feet away from me.”

The witness described the disc as dull gray in color with no markings or lights. It made no sound. The sky was clear and the temperature was pleasant.

“I watched this disc for about five minutes. Then the object began to recede slowly. It became smaller and smaller until I could not see it anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVKL5_0kSinIzo00
Orchard Park, NY.Photo byGoogle.

The total observing time was about 10 minutes. The incident date is approximate.

The report included no images, filed on March 19, 2017. Orchard Park is a town in Erie County, NY, population 29,054. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# NY UFO# Sphere UFO# UFO Photo

