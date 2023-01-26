New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hi5ci_0kRSSAjm00
Helicopter at night.Photo byErik KaritsonUnsplash

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Earlier in the evening, at 6 p.m., the witness heard two very loud helicopters fly over heading south-southeast.

“This was unusual in itself,” the reporting witness stated. “I've lived here more than 20 years and am familiar with the flight patterns of commercial jets and the small aircraft from the nearby town airport.”

The witness says the area is a very rural area with no military bases close by.

Then at 8:40 p.m., the witness again heard the sound of an approaching helicopter from the south-southeast and stepped outside to have a look.

“I saw a large helicopter being accompanied by two small lights. One was in front roughly 100 feet and the other was in the back and to the side. I've never seen anything like it.”

The witness was in the Navy in a P-3 squadron and is familiar with many types of aircraft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvnaB_0kRSSAjm00
Woodsville, NH.Photo byGoogle.

Witnesses have reported similar cases hundreds of times over the past few decades. Sometimes it is not clear if the helicopter is chasing the object or the object is chasing the helicopter.

The report included no images, filed on December 13, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Woodsville is the largest village in the town of Haverhill, Grafton County, NH, population 1,431. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Hampshire Rating

New Hampshire was rated 34th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. New Hampshire shared the rating with Hawaii, Indiana, and Connecticut. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent New Hampshire Coverage

Historic New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNdyF_0kRSSAjm00
Evening at home.Photo byKeith PolischukonUnsplash

A New Hampshire witness at Newport recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 9 p.m. on October 1, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness’s mother related this experience as the witness was 2 or 3 years old at the time. The date is approximate.

The witness, Mom, the woman who usually babysat the kids, and a brother were all in the backyard just after dusk and it was getting dark. Mom and the babysitter were dipping apples that had fallen from the tree in the backyard into a sulfur solution to kill the hornets that were feeding inside of them.

The brother started crying because a hornet got in his boot and stung him.

“But just then, a disc-shaped object came out of the sky and hovered near us,” the reporting witness stated. “It had a section in the middle that was made of glass through which could be seen bright flames burning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBcis_0kRSSAjm00
Newport, NH.Photo byGoogle.

Mom felt like it was about the distance away as the top of a telephone pole, yet she felt the impulse to just reach up and touch it.

“It seemed so close. And then the thing shot up straight into the sky at a supernatural speed and disappeared.”

The report contained no images, filed on February 27, 2005. Newport is a town in and the county seat of Sullivan County, NH, population 6,299. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# NH UFO# Sphere UFO# Low UFO

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

