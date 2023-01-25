Pottstown, PA

Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoSCz_0kROxXTw00
Limerick Generating Station, Limerick, PA.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“There were three dim-lit, orange lights under the craft,” the reporting witness stated. “No blinking lights. Flying low and silent.”

The object was moving south and then turned west near the Limerick nuclear power plant.

The Limerick Generating Station is near the Schuylkill River in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, PA. The plant provides power to over two million customers. The plant was certified for commercial operation on February 1, 1986.

This is not the first report of unknown, triangle-shaped objects moving over the Limerick Generating Station. Read on below under "Historic Pennsylvania" for a very similar report from December 2003.

The report contained no images, filed on December 9, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Pottstown is a borough in Montgomery County, PA, population 23,433. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Pennsylvania Rating

Pennsylvania was rated eighth in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 16 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Pennsylvania Coverage

Historic Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krej4_0kROxXTw00
Swamp Pike near Limerick, PA.Photo byGoogle.

A Pennsylvania witness at Limerick Township reported watching a slow-moving, triangle-shaped object moving west toward the Limerick Generating Station at 8:36 p.m. on November 29, 2003, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and family were traveling home from dinner along Swamp Pike near Limerick on a clear night. The witness looked out the back window of their car traveling south.

“I noticed three lights,” the reporting witness stated. “I first thought it was a small Piper plane from the nearby Pottstown-Limerick Airport. When the object slowly drifted over us from the northwest, I then saw that it was one solid triangle with three lights, one on each point, and a red flashing light in the middle of the craft.”

The witness pointed out the object to the rest of the family. The object slowly drifted over to the barren field to the left of the road and slowed down, and almost stopped. The craft's blinking red light then changed to the color of green.

“My Dad then slowed down the car and pulled the car over slightly for a better view of the craft. The triangle then started moving again but now in a west direction towards the Limerick nuclear power plant.”

The witness then moved to the front of the car and they all saw the bottom of the triangle again with the glare from the lights of the town ahead.

“I noticed it was dark silver. The silver metal was not made of panels. The craft then moved to the right of the road and then a couple of seconds later it suddenly disappeared.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 2, 2003. Limerick Township is in Montgomery County, PA, population 20,651. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# PA UFO# Triangle UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 54

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
28K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Indiana State

Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky

An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky

A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Sea Isle City, NJ

New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky

A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments

Florida witness describes bright green object fast moving toward horizon

A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching a bright green light over the ocean that descended toward ground level and then abruptly moved away toward the horizon at 10:27 p.m. on November 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Elkton, MD

Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself

A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Sanford, NC

North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky

A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
California State

California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky

A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft

An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Colorado State

Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped

A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
California State

California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange

A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New York witness says long exposure night sky images show unusual light movement

A New York witness at Calverton reported finding “distinct trails” of lights not traveling in straight lines after using long exposure photography on the night sky at 2:46 a.m. on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

New Hampshire witness reports recurring disc-shaped objects in night sky

A New Hampshire witness at Somersworth reported and photographed a bright, disc-shaped object at 3:03 a.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring

A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
44 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead

A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy