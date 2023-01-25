Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

Limerick Generating Station, Limerick, PA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“There were three dim-lit, orange lights under the craft,” the reporting witness stated. “No blinking lights. Flying low and silent.”

The object was moving south and then turned west near the Limerick nuclear power plant.

The Limerick Generating Station is near the Schuylkill River in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, PA. The plant provides power to over two million customers. The plant was certified for commercial operation on February 1, 1986.

This is not the first report of unknown, triangle-shaped objects moving over the Limerick Generating Station. Read on below under "Historic Pennsylvania" for a very similar report from December 2003.

The report contained no images, filed on December 9, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Pottstown is a borough in Montgomery County, PA, population 23,433. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Pennsylvania Rating

Pennsylvania was rated eighth in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 16 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Pennsylvania

Swamp Pike near Limerick, PA. Photo by Google.

A Pennsylvania witness at Limerick Township reported watching a slow-moving, triangle-shaped object moving west toward the Limerick Generating Station at 8:36 p.m. on November 29, 2003, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and family were traveling home from dinner along Swamp Pike near Limerick on a clear night. The witness looked out the back window of their car traveling south.

“I noticed three lights,” the reporting witness stated. “I first thought it was a small Piper plane from the nearby Pottstown-Limerick Airport. When the object slowly drifted over us from the northwest, I then saw that it was one solid triangle with three lights, one on each point, and a red flashing light in the middle of the craft.”

The witness pointed out the object to the rest of the family. The object slowly drifted over to the barren field to the left of the road and slowed down, and almost stopped. The craft's blinking red light then changed to the color of green.

“My Dad then slowed down the car and pulled the car over slightly for a better view of the craft. The triangle then started moving again but now in a west direction towards the Limerick nuclear power plant.”

The witness then moved to the front of the car and they all saw the bottom of the triangle again with the glare from the lights of the town ahead.

“I noticed it was dark silver. The silver metal was not made of panels. The craft then moved to the right of the road and then a couple of seconds later it suddenly disappeared.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 2, 2003. Limerick Township is in Montgomery County, PA, population 20,651. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.