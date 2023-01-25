California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

Home window. Photo by Danielle Dolson on Unsplash

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness looked out a home window and first saw the light.

“I notice an orange ball of light flying oddly,” the reporting witness stated. “It was not a plane since they don't go up-and-down and side-to-side like.”

The witness has seen the same light before.

“This is not the first time I've seen them. Normally, I see it at 2 or 3 a.m. when I wake up. Not sure why I wake up at that time but I recently woke up to the same ball of light a bit closer. And during that time I had a severe headache. I've experienced it before. The pain was unbearable as I looked at the light.”

The witness attempted to grab a phone to photograph the object, but it vanished into thin air.

I have covered possibly a hundred similar reports where witnesses are woken from a sleep and see usually smaller, orb-like objects. In a small percentage of those cases, the witness also feels ill during the event.

The report contained no images, filed on December 12, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Fallbrook is in northern San Diego County, CA, population 30,534. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

A California witness at Kelseyville recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object on April 30, 1948, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside this afternoon laying in a drawer on a pillow with Mom while she worked and a 6-year-old sister played nearby. Mom was hanging clothes on the line when she noticed a flash of light in the sky. The sighting date is approximate.

“Mom watched a silver disc with sunlight glinting on the surface of the craft,” the reporting witness stated. “The UFO dropped down through the air moving back and forth in a star pattern. Then, it moved closer and closer until the craft hovered over Mom and she saw a being in the round window.”

The witness said that the “being” had a sharp-shaped face with pointed ears. The middle of the craft stayed still while underneath, the bottom of the object spun around.

“The UFO was silent except for the sound of the wind it created which pulled Mom’s dress and the clothes on the clothesline toward the craft.”

After a few minutes, the object began to rise back up to the sky about 300 feet where it began to wobble in flight.

“The UFO began to wobble and descend again. It went out of sight behind the nearby mountain ridge, then there was an explosion and a fire and shortly after that, the forestry department made us evacuate.”

The witness said that this event was the beginning of many sightings the family has seen. Mom and the witness’s brothers have all reported unusual objects.

The report contained no images, filed on January 19, 2012. Kelseyville is in Lake County, CA, population 3,353. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.