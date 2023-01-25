California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3och5U_0kRJMqjX00
Home window.Photo byDanielle DolsononUnsplash

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness looked out a home window and first saw the light.

“I notice an orange ball of light flying oddly,” the reporting witness stated. “It was not a plane since they don't go up-and-down and side-to-side like.”

The witness has seen the same light before.

“This is not the first time I've seen them. Normally, I see it at 2 or 3 a.m. when I wake up. Not sure why I wake up at that time but I recently woke up to the same ball of light a bit closer. And during that time I had a severe headache. I've experienced it before. The pain was unbearable as I looked at the light.”

The witness attempted to grab a phone to photograph the object, but it vanished into thin air.

I have covered possibly a hundred similar reports where witnesses are woken from a sleep and see usually smaller, orb-like objects. In a small percentage of those cases, the witness also feels ill during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrR7f_0kRJMqjX00
Fallbrook, CA.Photo byGoogle.

The report contained no images, filed on December 12, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Fallbrook is in northern San Diego County, CA, population 30,534. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doQZ5_0kRJMqjX00
Folding clothes.Photo byLes AndersononUnsplash

A California witness at Kelseyville recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object on April 30, 1948, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside this afternoon laying in a drawer on a pillow with Mom while she worked and a 6-year-old sister played nearby. Mom was hanging clothes on the line when she noticed a flash of light in the sky. The sighting date is approximate.

“Mom watched a silver disc with sunlight glinting on the surface of the craft,” the reporting witness stated. “The UFO dropped down through the air moving back and forth in a star pattern. Then, it moved closer and closer until the craft hovered over Mom and she saw a being in the round window.”

The witness said that the “being” had a sharp-shaped face with pointed ears. The middle of the craft stayed still while underneath, the bottom of the object spun around.

“The UFO was silent except for the sound of the wind it created which pulled Mom’s dress and the clothes on the clothesline toward the craft.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2fIV_0kRJMqjX00
Kelseyville, CA.Photo byGoogle.

After a few minutes, the object began to rise back up to the sky about 300 feet where it began to wobble in flight.

“The UFO began to wobble and descend again. It went out of sight behind the nearby mountain ridge, then there was an explosion and a fire and shortly after that, the forestry department made us evacuate.”

The witness said that this event was the beginning of many sightings the family has seen. Mom and the witness’s brothers have all reported unusual objects.

The report contained no images, filed on January 19, 2012. Kelseyville is in Lake County, CA, population 3,353. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# CA UFO# Orange UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 17

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
28K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Indiana State

Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky

An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky

A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Sea Isle City, NJ

New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky

A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments

Florida witness describes bright green object fast moving toward horizon

A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching a bright green light over the ocean that descended toward ground level and then abruptly moved away toward the horizon at 10:27 p.m. on November 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Elkton, MD

Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself

A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Sanford, NC

North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky

A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
California State

California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky

A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft

An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Colorado State

Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped

A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
California State

California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange

A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New York witness says long exposure night sky images show unusual light movement

A New York witness at Calverton reported finding “distinct trails” of lights not traveling in straight lines after using long exposure photography on the night sky at 2:46 a.m. on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

New Hampshire witness reports recurring disc-shaped objects in night sky

A New Hampshire witness at Somersworth reported and photographed a bright, disc-shaped object at 3:03 a.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring

A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Pottstown, PA

Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments
Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
44 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead

A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy