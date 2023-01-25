Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0Wyo_0kRAdZ6O00
Route 26, Ava, NY.Photo byGoogle.

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and her husband were traveling northbound along Route 26 near the town of Ava when the objects were first seen. Approaching the top of a small hill directly in front of them in the sky were five circular lights.

“They dimmed and there was a shift in direction of the craft, rotating possibly before the lights reappeared and the craft ignited.”

The objects were seen sparking and traveling east.

“It was a large ball of spark leaving a tail like a comet would in its wake before disappearing after 100 feet or so.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inQhu_0kRAdZ6O00
Ava Town Hall, Ava, NY.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

The report contained no images, filed on December 8, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Ava is a town in Oneida County, NY, population 678. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New York Rating

New York was rated 13th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 12 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent New York Coverage

Historic New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQTfX_0kRAdZ6O00
School boy looks out window.Photo byRyan TaussonUnsplash

A New York witness at Syracuse recalled an encounter with a hovering, cigar-shaped object just above the tops of nearby trees at 10:30 a.m. on July 14, 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 13 years old and had just left a ball game to brush their teeth. While looking out the second-story window of Hiawatha Cottage at Elmcrest Children’s Center, the object was first seen.

“I saw a big, 200-foot-long, cigar-shaped craft of burnished metal above the last row of trees of the orchard,” the reporting witness stated.

The orchard ended about 100 yards from the cottage.

“I wouldn’t ordinarily leave a ball game to brush my teeth unless forced but I was not forced or suggested to go by anyone.”

The witness described the object as having no lights or windows or other markings, and no fins or control surfaces.

“It just hung suspended silently above the trees. I later surmised that the occupants must have been interested in the giant horseshoe shape of the Children’s Center with its 10, two-story cottages around the edge and administration buildings at the center of a semi-ring and giant playground in the middle of the curve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsfqC_0kRAdZ6O00
Children's Center at 960 Salt Springs Road, Syracuse, NY.Photo byGoogle.

At the time of the report, the witness believes the Children’s Center still stands at 960 Salt Springs Road.

The report contained no images, filed on September 24, 1998. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

