Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

Venice, FL. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw a single green light moving within the landing flight path used minutes earlier at Venice Municipal Airport. The object moved in from a northern direction and brightened, flashed, moved at sharp angles, and appeared to hit the ground near a county office building to the east.

“Dropping in five steps from 1,000 feet it then reappeared brighter above the scene and then disappeared after putting on an airshow with unnatural movements,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness reasoned that if the object was a drone, which cannot move like this, it was a dangerous place to fly.

Venice Municipal Airport, Venice, FL. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

“Official or police presence was noted afterward as well as a helicopter making circles over the area for a half-hour later. Not seen since.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Venice is a city in Saratoga County, FL, population 25,463. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

Vero Beach, FL. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Florida witness at Vero Beach recalled an encounter with a large, silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at 8 p.m. on April 7, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 10 years old at the time of the sighting with Dad, a mechanical engineer for Carrier Corporation, Mom, and a 15-year-old sister. The family was traveling along a highway when they first noticed a stationary object, hovering without sound.

“This was huge and very close overhead, causing all traffic to come to a halt,” the reporting witness stated. “People exited their cars and stared at this huge metallic disc with white lights in windows, shooting colored lights out the bottom in one horizontal direction; red, green, I can’t remember how many colors absolutely. It was a clear, unobstructed, overhead view.”

The witness watched as everyone was outside their cars and pointing at it. The family finally returned to their vehicle to continue to their lodging destination. They watched the news for an explanation.

“In the morning, the newspaper or TV, as I can’t remember, but my parents said that the reports of the sighting were numerous, but the official release was ‘weather balloons.’”

The family knew that the explanation was not true.

“I remember how disappointed we were that they were not truthful in disclosing what it really was.”

The report did not include images, filed on October 26, 2011. Vero Beach is a city in and the county seat of Indian River County, FL, population 15,220. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.