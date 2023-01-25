Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeH4V_0kQ5YM8p00
Venice, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw a single green light moving within the landing flight path used minutes earlier at Venice Municipal Airport. The object moved in from a northern direction and brightened, flashed, moved at sharp angles, and appeared to hit the ground near a county office building to the east.

“Dropping in five steps from 1,000 feet it then reappeared brighter above the scene and then disappeared after putting on an airshow with unnatural movements,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness reasoned that if the object was a drone, which cannot move like this, it was a dangerous place to fly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrSlI_0kQ5YM8p00
Venice Municipal Airport, Venice, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

“Official or police presence was noted afterward as well as a helicopter making circles over the area for a half-hour later. Not seen since.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Venice is a city in Saratoga County, FL, population 25,463. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtKMP_0kQ5YM8p00
Vero Beach, FL.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Florida witness at Vero Beach recalled an encounter with a large, silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at 8 p.m. on April 7, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 10 years old at the time of the sighting with Dad, a mechanical engineer for Carrier Corporation, Mom, and a 15-year-old sister. The family was traveling along a highway when they first noticed a stationary object, hovering without sound.

“This was huge and very close overhead, causing all traffic to come to a halt,” the reporting witness stated. “People exited their cars and stared at this huge metallic disc with white lights in windows, shooting colored lights out the bottom in one horizontal direction; red, green, I can’t remember how many colors absolutely. It was a clear, unobstructed, overhead view.”

The witness watched as everyone was outside their cars and pointing at it. The family finally returned to their vehicle to continue to their lodging destination. They watched the news for an explanation.

“In the morning, the newspaper or TV, as I can’t remember, but my parents said that the reports of the sighting were numerous, but the official release was ‘weather balloons.’”

The family knew that the explanation was not true.

“I remember how disappointed we were that they were not truthful in disclosing what it really was.”

The report did not include images, filed on October 26, 2011. Vero Beach is a city in and the county seat of Indian River County, FL, population 15,220. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Florida UFO# Green UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 44

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
28K followers

More from Roger Marsh

California State

California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine

A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky

An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments

New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky

A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Sea Isle City, NJ

New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky

A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments

Florida witness describes bright green object fast moving toward horizon

A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching a bright green light over the ocean that descended toward ground level and then abruptly moved away toward the horizon at 10:27 p.m. on November 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Elkton, MD

Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself

A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
23 comments
Sanford, NC

North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky

A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
California State

California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky

A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft

An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Colorado State

Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped

A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
California State

California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange

A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New York witness says long exposure night sky images show unusual light movement

A New York witness at Calverton reported finding “distinct trails” of lights not traveling in straight lines after using long exposure photography on the night sky at 2:46 a.m. on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

New Hampshire witness reports recurring disc-shaped objects in night sky

A New Hampshire witness at Somersworth reported and photographed a bright, disc-shaped object at 3:03 a.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring

A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Pottstown, PA

Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments
California State

California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy