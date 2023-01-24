Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead

Bike path at night. Photo by Qiyan Zhang on Unsplash

A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was walking along a bike path when it was noticed that the cell phone shut down. Looking up, the witness saw a beam of light flicker nearby.

“Directly above my position was a triangular, pyramid-shaped object,” the reporting witness stated. “I immediately gained a headache that left me in agony as I ran away as fast as I could.”

The witness noticed that there was an aura or haze around the object and felt as though missing time was experienced.

Witnesses experiencing electronic malfunctions at the ground level are reported in thousands of cases over the past few decades. Often cell phones are disabled and vehicles may shut down. The electronics generally turn back on once the object has moved away. An investigator would be questioning the witness and developing a timeline to determine if there is a missing time element in this case.

In smaller numbers of cases, a witness will experience missing time.

Sun Prairie, WI. Photo by Google.

The report included no images, filed on November 28, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Sun Prairie is a city in Dane County, WI, population 35,967. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Wisconsin Rating

Wisconsin was rated 24th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Wisconsin shared the rating with Tennessee. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Wisconsin Coverage

Historic Wisconsin

Campbellsport, WI. Photo by Google.

A Wisconsin witness at Campbellsport recalled an encounter with a saucer-shaped object at 2 p.m. on June 30, 1959, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center ( NUFORC ).

The witness was working as a radar operator and received a call from the Navy control tower to check out an object west of the location.

“I was on the scope and the height finder,” the reporting witness stated. “I measured it at 5,000 feet at a distance of several miles.”

The witness noted that the terrain west of the radar station was flat.

“We opened up the doors behind the plotting board, and there was the saucer.”

General Electric AN/FPS-6 Radar introduced in the late 1950s. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

The witness suggests that UFO investigators start talking to radar operators.

“I am 70 and in my life, that incident stands out so very clearly.”

The report contained no images, filed on May 20, 2008. Campbellsport is a village in Fond du Lac County, WI, population 2,016. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.