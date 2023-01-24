Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QV9Zm_0kPuw4XN00
Bike path at night.Photo byQiyan ZhangonUnsplash

A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was walking along a bike path when it was noticed that the cell phone shut down. Looking up, the witness saw a beam of light flicker nearby.

“Directly above my position was a triangular, pyramid-shaped object,” the reporting witness stated. “I immediately gained a headache that left me in agony as I ran away as fast as I could.”

The witness noticed that there was an aura or haze around the object and felt as though missing time was experienced.

Witnesses experiencing electronic malfunctions at the ground level are reported in thousands of cases over the past few decades. Often cell phones are disabled and vehicles may shut down. The electronics generally turn back on once the object has moved away. An investigator would be questioning the witness and developing a timeline to determine if there is a missing time element in this case.

In smaller numbers of cases, a witness will experience missing time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WepVt_0kPuw4XN00
Sun Prairie, WI.Photo byGoogle.

The report included no images, filed on November 28, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Sun Prairie is a city in Dane County, WI, population 35,967. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Wisconsin Rating

Wisconsin was rated 24th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Wisconsin shared the rating with Tennessee. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Wisconsin Coverage

Historic Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDFHr_0kPuw4XN00
Campbellsport, WI.Photo byGoogle.

A Wisconsin witness at Campbellsport recalled an encounter with a saucer-shaped object at 2 p.m. on June 30, 1959, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was working as a radar operator and received a call from the Navy control tower to check out an object west of the location.

“I was on the scope and the height finder,” the reporting witness stated. “I measured it at 5,000 feet at a distance of several miles.”

The witness noted that the terrain west of the radar station was flat.

“We opened up the doors behind the plotting board, and there was the saucer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yoFI_0kPuw4XN00
General Electric AN/FPS-6 Radar introduced in the late 1950s.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

The witness suggests that UFO investigators start talking to radar operators.

“I am 70 and in my life, that incident stands out so very clearly.”

The report contained no images, filed on May 20, 2008. Campbellsport is a village in Fond du Lac County, WI, population 2,016. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Wisconsin UFO# Triangle UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 30

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
28K followers

More from Roger Marsh

California State

California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine

A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky

An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments

New Mexico witness investigates strange sounds outside and sees red object crossing sky

A New Mexico witness at Deming went outside after hearing unusual sounds and saw a fluctuating red object with orange-colored trailing lights at 6:20 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Sea Isle City, NJ

New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky

A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments

Florida witness describes bright green object fast moving toward horizon

A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching a bright green light over the ocean that descended toward ground level and then abruptly moved away toward the horizon at 10:27 p.m. on November 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Elkton, MD

Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself

A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
23 comments
Sanford, NC

North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky

A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
California State

California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky

A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft

An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Colorado State

Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped

A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
California State

California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange

A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

New York witness says long exposure night sky images show unusual light movement

A New York witness at Calverton reported finding “distinct trails” of lights not traveling in straight lines after using long exposure photography on the night sky at 2:46 a.m. on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

New Hampshire witness reports recurring disc-shaped objects in night sky

A New Hampshire witness at Somersworth reported and photographed a bright, disc-shaped object at 3:03 a.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring

A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Pottstown, PA

Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments
California State

California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy