Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overhead

Roger Marsh

A Michigan witness at Harper Woods reported watching a diamond-shaped object with different colored lights at each point at 6:55 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The odd-shaped object moved in from the east and had multiple lights of different colors. It was moving quickly.

“As I stood in my backyard and watched it, it appeared to come over me and I was able to see that it was not a plane or helicopter,” the reporting witness stated. “It was shaped like a diamond but an angled diamond. At each of the points, the lights were different colors.”

The witness was able to see that one point had a blue light, one had a red light, one had two white-yellow lights and the last point had a yellow-white light.

“The lights were also intermittent. There was also a subtle sound. As it came across the sky it glided in the sky to the right. I did not see it fly straight forward.”

The report contained no images, filed on November 29, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Michigan Rating

Michigan was rated ninth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 16 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Michigan shared the rating with Pennsylvania. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 11 diamond cases reported nationally in December 2022 and 29 reports of entities.

Recent Michigan Coverage

Historic Michigan

A Michigan witness at Whitmore Lake recalled an encounter with a hovering, cigar-shaped object just above the tree tops at 9 p.m. on December 24, 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving on a two-lane road between Ann Arbor and Whitmore Lake when the object was first noticed above the tree tops a short distance away to the right.

“It appeared cigar-shaped with lighted windows along its length,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness and her husband, an Air Force aerial photographer, discussed the object as though it was not unusual.

“We felt it must be a distorted railroad car, reflected in the moonlight by the deep snow.”

Years later they would talk about the sighting and come to a different conclusion.

“We were young and did not rationalize a lighted train car would not be alone but with other cars and would not be cigar-shaped. It seemed stationary in the sky and we watched it for about 20 minutes until we reached our destination, and then forgot about it.”

The report contained no images, filed on May 16, 2008. Whitmore Lake is an unincorporated community in Michigan, population 6,423. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

