Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway

Choctaw, OK. Photo by Google.

An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving and first saw the object from a distance. The object appeared to be about half the size of a car with three white lights as it hovered above the road.

“Multiple cars were slowing down when passing it,” the reporting witness stated. “I drove directly under it and could see that it was a triangular aircraft.”

The witness listened for the sound of an aircraft.

“There was no sound or movement.”

The witness turned the car around for another look.

“And it was gone.”

The report contained no images, filed on November 30, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Choctaw is a city in Oklahoma County, OK, population 12,182. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Oklahoma Rating

Oklahoma was rated 17th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Oklahoma shared the rating with Idaho. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Oklahoma Coverage

Historic Oklahoma

Rural spot at night. Photo by m wrona on Unsplash

An Oklahoma witness at Broken Bow recalled an encounter with a slow-moving, triangle-shaped object at 8:45 p.m. on June 14, 1971, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness remembers that it was a fairly clear evening in the summer of 1971 as he was 13 years old, walking with his 11-year-old brother, and three friends, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old boy. The event date is approximate.

The group was just outside Broken Bow, about five miles west and somewhat south of the city and in a very rural area. They were walking north to see their friend's church at night. The birds had stopped singing for the day and the crickets had not yet started, so it was very quiet.

“I noticed that there were three lights toward Broken Bow that were not blinking,” the reporting witness stated. “I asked if they had any towers out there and they said they didn't know.”

The friends mentioned that they had only been living in the area for about seven months on rural acreage in a mobile home. They continued walking toward the church.

“About a minute or so later, we looked up to see a very large opaque, trapezoid triangle with its head cut off with three lights. It was moving very slowly toward the sun that had already set. The narrow end of the trapezoid led and the wide end followed.”

The object blocked out the atmospheric haze that was still aglow because the sun was not quite completely gone. It continued westward until it was obscured by the wooded area to the west of the group.

“The lights were as such, two in the front on each corner and one in the north corner only. I do not remember their colors. The amazing thing is that it made no noise.”

Rural area about five miles southwest of Broken Bow, OK. Photo by Google.

The witness reasoned that there is no way to be certain of its size and height.

“If I had to guess, since I thought the lights were towers, then it must not have been too high, assuming it maintained its height. If it was that height, I'd guess it to be about one-third the size of a football field.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Broken Bow is a city in McCurtain County, OK, population 4,228.