Delray Beach, FL

Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZMOX_0kNj8hdr00
Delray Beach, FL.Photo byGoogle.

A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was out for our walk along A1A in Delray Beach when a “tripod of large, non-moving lights” was first seen out over the ocean. The witness was near a traffic light intersection of A1A and Casuarina Road where there is a wide opening to enter the beach.

“We observed for about 8-10 minutes and took cell phone photos, and then walked away,” the reporting witness stated. “The lights did not move while we observed them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGATJ_0kNj8hdr00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Two images were included in the report, filed on December 18, 2022, and made available for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Delray Beach is a city in Palm Beach County, FL, population 66,846. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42muPy_0kNj8hdr00
Pincastle Air Force Base.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Florida witness at Pinecastle Air Force Base recalled an encounter with a silent, bright light moving slowly down the base runway at 8 p.m. on May 15, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was after dark and the witness and others were waiting for their C-97 to pick them up. The group saw what they first thought was a front-nose landing light coming down the runway and wondered why the pilot did not turn on the wing lights.

“There was no sound and the light went vertical and went high enough to look like a shooting star,” the reporting witness stated. “It crossed the sky north and south at a great speed, stopping and changing direction instantly.”

The object finally turned east and disappeared out over the ocean.

“We notified the officer of the day and he came out to the ramp and watched with us. The radar station could not track the object. At this time Pinecastle AFB was part of the downrange project.”

The witness has never told this story to anyone. The witness was an Air Force aircraft mechanic on the C-97 and KC-97 tanker. The event date is approximate.

The report included no images, filed on March 14, 2005. Pinecastle Air Force Base was renamed McCoy Air Force Base and was closed in 1975. It was located 10 miles southeast of Orlando. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

