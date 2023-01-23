Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object

Driving. Photo by Jenny Ueberberg on Unsplash

A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was leaving work and driving west along Highway 160 approaching Talisman Drive when the object was first noticed with very bright lights and coming in from a southeast direction.

The witness looked up thinking the object was an airplane.

“My thoughts were that the craft is flying very low and that it would barely make it above the trees,” the reporting witness stated. “And that it was so large it couldn't possibly land at our local airport.”

The witness also noted that the object had no wings and no tail.

Highway 160 at Talisman Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO. Photo by Google.

“There were about six to eight white lights and one red on the craft's left side. And no detectable sound. It was very clear and distinct.”

The object was flying just above a local fast-food restaurant and was larger than that building. The witness stopped in the driving lane and watched the object fly above the car.

“It disappeared when I looked in my rear-view mirror. I have been looking in our town's newspaper for any reports of a large aircraft sighting. I have found none.”

The witness was experiencing awe and regrets not getting a photo.

One illustration was included in the report, filed on December 13, 2022. The witness says the illustration is exactly what was seen.

Cropped version of witness illustration. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Pagosa Springs is the county seat of Archuleta County, CO, population 1,727. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Colorado Rating

Colorado was rated 22nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Colorado shared the rating with Kentucky. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic Colorado

Country field. Photo by Eilis Garvey on Unsplash

A Colorado witness at Dove Creek recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object that emitted other, smaller objects at 9 a.m. on June 15, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Just before Christmas 1955, the witness was seven years old and the family moved from a uranium mining camp along the Dolores River some 24 miles north of Dove Creek, relocating to Moab, Utah.

In June 1956, the witness’s parents traveled back to Colorado where the witness spent a week at the home of his friend Frankie.

“On Friday, my parents drove to Colorado to pick me up and to take Frankie back to Moab,” the reporting witness stated. “Our elementary school was in Egnar (Range spelled backward) surrounded by farms, many of which were bean fields. It was after work on Friday when my parents drove to Colorado and it was dark by the time we headed back toward Moab, probably 9 p.m. or later.”

As the family headed west on Highway 491 maybe a mile or two east of the Colorado-Utah border, the witness’s Mom spotted what appeared to be a bright light on the north side of the highway, lighting up the field below it.

Highway 491 near the Colorado-Utah border. Photo by Google.

She asked Frankie why they have lights in the bean fields. He assured her that they didn’t do that. The light was very bright and looked like it was just high enough to be at the top of a light pole.

While the road was level, there was a small embankment of varying heights between the road and the fields to the north. As the family drove closer to the light, it was obscured now and then by the high spots of the embankment.

“When we got to the point that the light was direct to the north of us, the bright light shot directly up into the sky, stopping at a level that might have been 300 or so feet above the ground.”

When the witness first saw the object from a distance, the light looked like a round spot.

“When we drove up to it, it was not round at all. It was shaped like a long cigar with rounded ends.”

The witness’s Dad pulled the car over and they parked at the side of the road to watch the light.

“It was a bright bluish-white. Because of the distance we were away, it was difficult to say exactly how long it was, maybe 100 feet or so.”

As the family watched, several smaller round lights came out of the west or left end of the object, maybe eight to 10 or so.

“They lined up under the main ship in a line parallel to it. The exception was the second or third light, which was out of line, maybe 10 to 20 feet below the rest. Then, a larger, brighter round light came out of the main ship. As it went under the line of smaller lights, the one that was out of line moved up to the line, putting them all into a straight line.”

The witness said at the time that the bigger ship was acting like a drill sergeant and the lights were the trainees.

“Then, the objects put on a show of dazzling aeronautics that was wonderful.”

Each “trainee” would shoot directly toward the ground and make a 90-degree turn just above the ground, go about 100 to 200 feet and then shoot directly upward, and then back to the line where it had started. Some took diagonal courses, but most were 90-degree course changes.

“They did not slow as they made the corners. They were very, very fast.”

The witness noted that when the lights took off or made corners, they would change from blue to a yellowish, almost orange color, then back to blue as they sped straight ahead.

“They made a humming sound that we could hear, though we were maybe 100 yards away from them.”

But the witness recognized that sound.

“When Frankie and I were out playing in the fields that week, I heard a low humming sound. As we got closer to the high-power lines crossing the fields, it was obvious that they were the source of the hum. The small lights made the same humming sound as they did their ‘training exercises.’ We watched the 'show' for maybe 15 minutes. My little sister, aged 6, was totally silent."

But young Frankie was shaken and began to cry. The witness’s Mom assured him that they were safe. The objects didn’t do anything to acknowledge that they were watching and had made no moves toward them. Frankie stopped crying but wasn’t certain they were safe.

The end of the “show” came when all of the lights ended their “training” and they all headed directly north as a small company of “recruits,” led by a “sergeant” and the main ship.

The witness’s Dad thought they should tell someone before they get away, so the family drove west to the Highway Patrol Weigh Station just a few minutes away.

“When we got there, we got the trooper to come out and look. By then, the lights were so far away that they were lost among the stars and their motion was not obvious. He couldn’t see them.”

When the family got back home to Moab, they told everyone.

“My Dad was called ‘flying saucer boy’ at work and soon learned to keep his mouth shut. It was summer, so I couldn’t tell my schoolmates. Frankie didn’t want to talk about it.”

The witness filed the report at age 72. Dove Creek is the county seat of Delores County, CO, population 635. The report contained no images, filed on March 16, 2021. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.