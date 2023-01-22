California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0it8Gd_0kNe69Gj00
Camping in the woods.Photo byDex EzekielonUnsplash

A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was camping with friends in the woods near Hiouchi when a strong wind was noticed.

“Pinecones were loudly hitting the roof,” the reporting witness stated. “Suddenly, a crash and tons of pinecones and branches fell from the tree above our tent.”

The witness said this was followed by a light suddenly flashing in the sky – approximately four separate lights.

“Then, seconds later, the same pattern of lights, but they were angled differently and above and to the side of the tent. It seemed to emanate from very close to our tent – no higher than the tree line.”

The witness said that the lights moved silently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDhwc_0kNe69Gj00
Camping area near Hiouchi, CA.Photo byGoogle.

The witness then recalled that a few weeks before, their group heard a constant beeping going up and down the creek in the middle of the night around the same time.

“The beeping lasted around 10 minutes, going back and forth, noiselessly covering a lot of ground.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 11, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Hiouchi is in Del Norte County, CA, population 314. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uWzF_0kNe69Gj00
Friends in car.Photo bySidral MundetonUnsplash

A California witness at Carmel recalled an encounter with a triangle-shaped object the size of two football fields during the summer of 1981, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was with Mom and some friends driving home after a day outing in Big Sur. They were dropping off one of their friends at the mouth of Carmel Valley.

Approaching the area, the group first noticed what appeared to be a large craft coming out of or just over the top of the mountain.

“It was very large and did not look like anything of a conventional aircraft,” the reporting witness stated. “The shape was that of a long triangle squared off at the back and tapered to a point as to what appeared to be the front secondary to the direction it moved.”

The object moved slowly and then came to a stop and hovered with only the sound of a hush-like hum type of sound. The object then moved slowly to the north towards Monterey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0Mno_0kNe69Gj00
Carmel, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

“We followed it to the top of Carmel Hill in which the craft shot out over Monterey Bay very fast in a northwest direction. At that point we decided to visit Monterey Airport, only to find that there was nothing found on radar and no incoming or outgoing flights were scheduled in the Monterey area at that time.”

The witness offered more details on the craft saying that it did have spiral lights of green, red and yellow around the sides and base of the craft.

“The object was the size of two football fields.”

The report contained no images, filed on January 19, 2000. Carmel is a city in Monterey County, CA, population 3,220. Witness quotes were edited for clarity

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# CA UFO# Sphere UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 80

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
27K followers

More from Roger Marsh

New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pottstown, PA

Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
California State

California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
35 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead

A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Michigan State

Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overhead

A Michigan witness at Harper Woods reported watching a diamond-shaped object with different colored lights at each point at 6:55 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway

An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Gloucester County, NJ

New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly

A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

Washington witness says lights overhead moved in a bowl formation

A Washington witness at Bellingham reported watching a tight, “open bowl” formation of circle-shaped lights at 11:45 p.m. on November 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead

A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
37 comments
Eureka Springs, AR

Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead

An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean

A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
55 comments
Pagosa Springs, CO

Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object

A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace

A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments
California State

California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud

A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's house

An Indiana witness at Charlestown reported watching a bright object hovering over a neighbor’s home at 6:20 a.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'

A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
Greenwich, CT

Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet

A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy