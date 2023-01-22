California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line

Camping in the woods. Photo by Dex Ezekiel on Unsplash

A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was camping with friends in the woods near Hiouchi when a strong wind was noticed.

“Pinecones were loudly hitting the roof,” the reporting witness stated. “Suddenly, a crash and tons of pinecones and branches fell from the tree above our tent.”

The witness said this was followed by a light suddenly flashing in the sky – approximately four separate lights.

“Then, seconds later, the same pattern of lights, but they were angled differently and above and to the side of the tent. It seemed to emanate from very close to our tent – no higher than the tree line.”

The witness said that the lights moved silently.

Camping area near Hiouchi, CA. Photo by Google.

The witness then recalled that a few weeks before, their group heard a constant beeping going up and down the creek in the middle of the night around the same time.

“The beeping lasted around 10 minutes, going back and forth, noiselessly covering a lot of ground.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 11, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Hiouchi is in Del Norte County, CA, population 314. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

Friends in car. Photo by Sidral Mundet on Unsplash

A California witness at Carmel recalled an encounter with a triangle-shaped object the size of two football fields during the summer of 1981, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was with Mom and some friends driving home after a day outing in Big Sur. They were dropping off one of their friends at the mouth of Carmel Valley.

Approaching the area, the group first noticed what appeared to be a large craft coming out of or just over the top of the mountain.

“It was very large and did not look like anything of a conventional aircraft,” the reporting witness stated. “The shape was that of a long triangle squared off at the back and tapered to a point as to what appeared to be the front secondary to the direction it moved.”

The object moved slowly and then came to a stop and hovered with only the sound of a hush-like hum type of sound. The object then moved slowly to the north towards Monterey.

Carmel, CA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

“We followed it to the top of Carmel Hill in which the craft shot out over Monterey Bay very fast in a northwest direction. At that point we decided to visit Monterey Airport, only to find that there was nothing found on radar and no incoming or outgoing flights were scheduled in the Monterey area at that time.”

The witness offered more details on the craft saying that it did have spiral lights of green, red and yellow around the sides and base of the craft.

“The object was the size of two football fields.”

The report contained no images, filed on January 19, 2000. Carmel is a city in Monterey County, CA, population 3,220. Witness quotes were edited for clarity