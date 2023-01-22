Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace

Airline cockpit. Photo by Freddie on Unsplash

A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The pilot points out that the previous month there were numerous unidentified lights observed by many airline pilots.

That case was covered here as: Airline captain reports multiple orbs flying over Michigan into Indiana

The pilot and First Officer saw bright lights moving toward JFK east of Chicago’s O’Hara Airport in an “organized and irregular pattern” at high speed. The pilot reflects that in 30 years of flying for one of the two largest cargo carriers he has never seen anything like this.

“The light’s heights are difficult to estimate from 39,000 feet and an angle of 30 to 40 degrees from the front window of our aircraft up toward a low orbit,” the reporting witness stated. “Our guess was 100,000 feet-plus.”

The three lights moved in a formation at high speed and formed a small triangle formation that broke up into a large triangle at a high speed and then vanished for a few minutes until they reappeared again in an irregular formation.

“We witnessed the lights for about 20 to 30 minutes before they disappeared.”

The witness is 63 years old with more than 20,000 hours of flying turbojets with extensive international and over-water experience. Education includes a four-year degree in electrical engineering.

“I know very well how satellites track and the speed they are moving with and how they are spotted flying an aircraft toward the west late at night. I have seen the SpaceX satellites a few times.”

The pilot says that this was very different, flying towards morning light, looking to the east in the early morning hours.

“These objects did not reflect light. They generated a very bright light. They moved in a very different pattern than satellites or aircraft.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 5, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. But the pilot did state that he will upload photos into the report soon. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Ohio Rating

Ohio was rated seventh in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 17 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Ohio Coverage

Historic Ohio

Vintage car. Photo by Justin W on Unsplash

An Ohio witness at Brecksville recalled an encounter with a circle-shaped object that landed nearby at 11 p.m. on September 1, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the object first appeared to be a falling star coming down and in seconds landed on the ground behind the witness’s car within a few feet of it. The incident date is approximate.

“No noise at all and it was round and glowing as if the moon was sitting there,” the reporting witness stated. “Approximate size was 20 feet in diameter.”

The witness was nervous about the event.

“I could have touched it but made a quick exit instead .”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Brecksville is a city in Cuyahoga County, OH, population 13,635.