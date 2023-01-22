Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nocX3_0kNbfyuQ00
Airline cockpit.Photo byFreddieonUnsplash

A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The pilot points out that the previous month there were numerous unidentified lights observed by many airline pilots.

That case was covered here as: Airline captain reports multiple orbs flying over Michigan into Indiana

The pilot and First Officer saw bright lights moving toward JFK east of Chicago’s O’Hara Airport in an “organized and irregular pattern” at high speed. The pilot reflects that in 30 years of flying for one of the two largest cargo carriers he has never seen anything like this.

“The light’s heights are difficult to estimate from 39,000 feet and an angle of 30 to 40 degrees from the front window of our aircraft up toward a low orbit,” the reporting witness stated. “Our guess was 100,000 feet-plus.”

The three lights moved in a formation at high speed and formed a small triangle formation that broke up into a large triangle at a high speed and then vanished for a few minutes until they reappeared again in an irregular formation.

“We witnessed the lights for about 20 to 30 minutes before they disappeared.”

The witness is 63 years old with more than 20,000 hours of flying turbojets with extensive international and over-water experience. Education includes a four-year degree in electrical engineering.

“I know very well how satellites track and the speed they are moving with and how they are spotted flying an aircraft toward the west late at night. I have seen the SpaceX satellites a few times.”

The pilot says that this was very different, flying towards morning light, looking to the east in the early morning hours.

“These objects did not reflect light. They generated a very bright light. They moved in a very different pattern than satellites or aircraft.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 5, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. But the pilot did state that he will upload photos into the report soon. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Ohio Rating

Ohio was rated seventh in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 17 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Ohio Coverage

Historic Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUNDa_0kNbfyuQ00
Vintage car.Photo byJustin WonUnsplash

An Ohio witness at Brecksville recalled an encounter with a circle-shaped object that landed nearby at 11 p.m. on September 1, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the object first appeared to be a falling star coming down and in seconds landed on the ground behind the witness’s car within a few feet of it. The incident date is approximate.

“No noise at all and it was round and glowing as if the moon was sitting there,” the reporting witness stated. “Approximate size was 20 feet in diameter.”

The witness was nervous about the event.

“I could have touched it but made a quick exit instead .”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Brecksville is a city in Cuyahoga County, OH, population 13,635.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Ohio UFO# Pilot UFO# Triangle UFO

Comments / 36

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
27K followers

More from Roger Marsh

New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pottstown, PA

Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
California State

California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
35 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead

A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Michigan State

Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overhead

A Michigan witness at Harper Woods reported watching a diamond-shaped object with different colored lights at each point at 6:55 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway

An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Gloucester County, NJ

New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly

A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

Washington witness says lights overhead moved in a bowl formation

A Washington witness at Bellingham reported watching a tight, “open bowl” formation of circle-shaped lights at 11:45 p.m. on November 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead

A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
37 comments
Eureka Springs, AR

Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead

An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean

A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
55 comments
Pagosa Springs, CO

Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object

A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line

A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
80 comments
California State

California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud

A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's house

An Indiana witness at Charlestown reported watching a bright object hovering over a neighbor’s home at 6:20 a.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'

A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
Greenwich, CT

Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet

A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy