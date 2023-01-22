California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enPFv_0kMxZb8e00
View from the backseat.Photo byNong VonUnsplash

A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was riding in the backseat with friends who were driving home from Santa Cruz northbound when the object was first noticed in the western sky as a very large object.

“I thought it was the moon at first because of its size and brightness,” the reporting witness stated. “After about 10 seconds, I began to realize the moon wouldn’t be in that location at that time of night.”

The witness said that the craft was glowing a bright yellow color.

“About the time I realized what I was looking at, the craft moved inside of a cloud which began to glow the same yellow color. I told my friends in the front seat to look.”

The witness became very emotional and began to cry out of amazement at what was seen.

“This object was massive, unlike anything I’d seen in the sky before. It was about 200 yards in length. My friends began to freak out when they saw the glowing clouds. We were still driving north and about 20 seconds later the craft and cloud had disappeared behind a hill.”

The group turned around to try and find the object again but it had vanished.

“We drove west instead of north attempting to chase it but no other lights were seen.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 4, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Novato is a city in Marin County, CA, population 53,225. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 29 oval cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqKXg_0kMxZb8e00
Child in sunshine.Photo byЮлія ДубинаonUnsplash

A California witness at Los Angeles recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 11 a.m. on February 15, 1951, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was eight years old at the time but remembers it clearly. The date is approximate. While visiting a grandmother's house, Mom sent the witness out to their car to get a sweater for her. It was in the trunk.

“While opening the lid, I got the feeling that I was being watched,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked all around but saw nothing alarming. I got the sweater and then looked up for some reason. I saw a round object at about 1,500 feet or maybe 100 feet higher or lower.”

The witness watched the object for about two minutes.

“It just hovered there, right over my head, not moving. And then it shot up at an extremely high speed and in less than a second was almost out of sight.”

The witness described the object as round with a cone-like-shaped bottom, and with what looked like about six rings around the cone.

“I remember some movement at the outer edge of the airframe. When I got back to my mother with the sweater, I told her what I had seen, and I got spanked for taking an hour to get her sweater.”

But the witness says on recall only five minutes had transpired.

“I have no recollection of those other 55 minutes.”

The report contained no images, filed on April 9, 2004. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# California UFO# Oval UFO# Large UFO

Comments / 41

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
27K followers

More from Roger Marsh

New Hampshire witness reports helicopter was chasing unknown light

A New Hampshire witness at Woodsville reported watching a large helicopter “chasing” a white light at 8:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Pottstown, PA

Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant

A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
California State

California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'

A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Ava, NY

New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away

A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport

A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
35 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead

A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Michigan State

Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overhead

A Michigan witness at Harper Woods reported watching a diamond-shaped object with different colored lights at each point at 6:55 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway

An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Gloucester County, NJ

New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly

A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

Washington witness says lights overhead moved in a bowl formation

A Washington witness at Bellingham reported watching a tight, “open bowl” formation of circle-shaped lights at 11:45 p.m. on November 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead

A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
37 comments
Eureka Springs, AR

Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead

An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean

A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
55 comments
Pagosa Springs, CO

Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object

A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line

A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
80 comments
Ohio State

Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace

A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's house

An Indiana witness at Charlestown reported watching a bright object hovering over a neighbor’s home at 6:20 a.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'

A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
Greenwich, CT

Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet

A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy