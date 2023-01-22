California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud

View from the backseat. Photo by Nong V on Unsplash

A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was riding in the backseat with friends who were driving home from Santa Cruz northbound when the object was first noticed in the western sky as a very large object.

“I thought it was the moon at first because of its size and brightness,” the reporting witness stated. “After about 10 seconds, I began to realize the moon wouldn’t be in that location at that time of night.”

The witness said that the craft was glowing a bright yellow color.

“About the time I realized what I was looking at, the craft moved inside of a cloud which began to glow the same yellow color. I told my friends in the front seat to look.”

The witness became very emotional and began to cry out of amazement at what was seen.

“This object was massive, unlike anything I’d seen in the sky before. It was about 200 yards in length. My friends began to freak out when they saw the glowing clouds. We were still driving north and about 20 seconds later the craft and cloud had disappeared behind a hill.”

The group turned around to try and find the object again but it had vanished.

“We drove west instead of north attempting to chase it but no other lights were seen.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 4, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Novato is a city in Marin County, CA, population 53,225. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 29 oval cases reported nationally in December 2022.

A California witness at Los Angeles recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 11 a.m. on February 15, 1951, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was eight years old at the time but remembers it clearly. The date is approximate. While visiting a grandmother's house, Mom sent the witness out to their car to get a sweater for her. It was in the trunk.

“While opening the lid, I got the feeling that I was being watched,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked all around but saw nothing alarming. I got the sweater and then looked up for some reason. I saw a round object at about 1,500 feet or maybe 100 feet higher or lower.”

The witness watched the object for about two minutes.

“It just hovered there, right over my head, not moving. And then it shot up at an extremely high speed and in less than a second was almost out of sight.”

The witness described the object as round with a cone-like-shaped bottom, and with what looked like about six rings around the cone.

“I remember some movement at the outer edge of the airframe. When I got back to my mother with the sweater, I told her what I had seen, and I got spanked for taking an hour to get her sweater.”

But the witness says on recall only five minutes had transpired.

“I have no recollection of those other 55 minutes.”

The report contained no images, filed on April 9, 2004. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.