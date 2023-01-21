Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's house

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B5tr_0kMsy6x800
Sunrise.Photo byLuca MonUnsplash

An Indiana witness at Charlestown reported watching a bright object hovering over a neighbor’s home at 6:20 a.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

On this early morning, the witness’s wife went with their two children outside to catch the school bus across the street. The son is 16 and the daughter is 12.

The reporting witness was still in bed, but awake. The home’s Arlo camera recorded the time as 6:17 a.m. when the daughter first walked out, and 6:18 a.m. when the wife accompanied their son out the door. The bus arrived at 6:21 a.m. and his wife reentered the house at that point.

It was dark outside. The sun rose at 7:41 a.m. that day.

“While my wife was outside, the window to my bedroom lit up very brightly as if it was daylight outside,” the reporting witness stated. “The whole room lit up despite the shades and curtain being closed.”

The witness was lying just three or four feet from the window and sat up in bed and took notice. This window faces directly west from a walk-out basement. The street and the front door face east. The closest house to the west is roughly 427 feet away.

“I thought perhaps a transformer had caught fire or that some kind of space debris was burning up during reentry and lit up the outside."

Within about 10 to 15 seconds the light dimmed and the witness shrugged it off.

Later in the day, the witness spoke with his wife and without telling her about the odd light coming through the window, asked her if she noticed anything unusual outside that morning while waiting on the bus.”

His wife then began to describe an object hovering over the neighbor's house to the south roughly 45 feet away.

“She described seeing a dimly lit object moving quickly approaching from the south-southeast at a low altitude.”

The woman thought the object to be a plane at first, but then took notice when it stopped over the neighbor's house and began to glow brightly. She stepped off the porch in the front of their home and was looking towards the neighbor's house and back in the south-southwest direction.

“She said the object hovered over their house for maybe 20 seconds and then moved toward the rear of our house. She said it was silent and that she couldn't make out the shape because it was glowing too brightly.”

His wife was not wearing her glasses and so even if she could see beyond the light she may not have been able to make out the shape in the dark.

She said her initial reaction was that it must be some kind of police drone. She described the light as white and she said the object looked to her like a glowing orb. She recalls thinking that whatever it is it must have seen her because the light was so bright.

Without disclosing these details, the witness asked his daughter and son separately who were across the street slightly to the northeast. The son indicated he had not noticed anything odd. However, his daughter said she noticed a large object in the sky toward the neighbor's house.

“I asked her to draw the object and she drew it on a napkin. She said it looked futuristic like a spaceship from Star Trek. She perceived it to be as large as a commercial airline and thought it was in the sky some distance behind and beyond the neighbor's house. I asked her about any sound and she said she heard no jet noise and no drone noises.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPocR_0kMsy6x800
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

I took her to the bus stop location and asked her to point where she saw it. She pointed to the same location that my wife had from our front sidewalk.

One illustration was included in the report, filed on December 5, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Indiana Rating

Indiana was rated 35th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Indiana Coverage

Historic Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poA0c_0kMsy6x800
Watching dark sky.Photo byPapaioannou KostasonUnsplash

An Indiana witness at Huntington recalled an encounter with a massive, hovering, triangle-shaped object at 11 p.m. on August 17, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving home from work and came upon a group of cars and people off on the side of the road. He pulled over, shut off the car, and approached the group where he was directed to look over to the northeast at tree level. The date is approximate.

“I saw a huge dark form, no lights, hovering, with no noise,” the reporting witness stated. “People were saying it is just stationary and not moving and suddenly it began to move very slowly across the ground at tree level toward us and stopped directly over where we were standing.”

The witness was captivated and not afraid. Others were saying it was the Russians.

“I did not speak. I just focused on the huge object that appeared to be about the size of a football field and blocked out the entire night sky. Its bright blue-white light was coming from windows in a horseshoe format surrounding a gear of some kind underneath the object.”

The witness was waiting for something to happen. After about 20 minutes or so, the object began to move slowly at the tree top level southwest over the countryside with no noise and no fanfare. The group watched until it gradually went out of sight.

The report contained no images, filed on February 17, 2009. Huntington is a city in and the county seat of Huntington County, IN, population 17,022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

