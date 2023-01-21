Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'

Rural Tupelo area, MS. Photo by Google.

A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside working in an open field near the airport looking east. As the witness attends to equipment the time is also used to watch the sky for shooting stars or satellites.

“While looking off into the distance, I see two bright, white lights that seem to be on approach as if they we heading to the airport in Tupelo,” the reporting witness stated. “The only problem was they were heading east to west.”

The witness thought the object could be a plane, but there were no blinking beacons that could be seen.

“The two objects were nearly side-by-side getting brighter, and then they both went vertical in a spiral action eventually converging to one light, and then disappeared heading south.”

Shortly after seeing this, the witness saw a third light show up just below where the other lights converged. This object was heading toward the south and was vertical and then faded away, circled back to the north, faded back to bright light, then faded back to near black seemingly circling where the other lights disappeared.

The witness stopped working and ran to a coworker on another piece of equipment and asked him to verify what was being seen.

“As my coworker came around the piece of equipment, he too saw this light circle up and around fading in and out not blinking as if it were circling around something in the sky. We both were perplexed by this and decided to ask our supervisor if they have witnessed any anomaly in the distance like this in the past.”

The supervisor mentioned that the objects could be the “boys" from Columbus Air Force Base playing around.

“But he did mention that it seemed odd and out of the ordinary for them to use landing lights in mid-air to chase one another.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 17, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Belden is an unincorporated town in Lee County, MS. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Mississippi Rating

Mississippi was rated 32nd in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with four cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Mississippi shared the rating with Minnesota. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Rural mailbox. Photo by Ray Shrewsberry on Unsplash

A Mississippi witness at Philadelphia recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object silently hovering over nearby trees at 4 p.m. on June 1, 1950, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness is telling the story as related by first cousins attending a great-aunt's funeral. It occurred during their childhood in rural Neshoba County. Both are Air Force veterans and solid citizens. The date is approximate.

The boys were twins and about seven or eight years old and out of school for the summer. The rural mail carrier delivered the mail to their home somewhat near the end of his route and usually arrived after 3 p.m. Their home was located approximately 100 yards up a gravel driveway from the main roadway, also a gravel road at the time. The twins heard the mailman approach the mailbox, stop, and then accelerate off to the next home down the road. They asked their mother if they could go down to the mailbox and get the mail. She allowed them to go.

Rural farm. Photo by S Turby on Unsplash

The boys walked the 100 yards or so down to the mailbox, retrieved the mail, and headed back towards the house. When they were approximately halfway up the drive about 50 yards from their home, their mother began yelling for them to "run, run," in an urgent tone. They ran towards her. When they arrived at the front porch of their home, their mother pointed towards the wood line on the other side of a field approximately 400 to 500 yards from their home.

“Silently hovering over the wood line was a very large, silvery disc, perhaps 100 to 200 feet or larger in circumference,” the reporting witness stated. “They observed the disc hover for approximately another four or five minutes. It then took off at a very high rate of speed, accelerating as it gained altitude. It was out of sight in only a few seconds, and was entirely silent.”

The boys said that they were in awe of the object but, being children, they quickly resumed playing and had only the vaguest memory of both the object and the event for many years. While reminiscing at a Thanksgiving dinner many years later in the mid-90s, their mother questioned them both to see if they remembered the event.

“They both recalled the event and had virtually identical recollections.”

An older brother who was a test engineer at the Nevada Test Site until his retirement also recalled that the story was relayed to him shortly after it happened in the early 1950s.

The report contained no images, filed on April 29, 2008. Philadelphia is a city in and the county seat of Neshoba County, MS, population 7,118. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.