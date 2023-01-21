Greenwich, CT

Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slhn0_0kMnvQf300
Car on country road.Photo byPat WhelenonUnsplash

A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw the object and thought it looked like a Cessna 310 with a dual fuselage, but the protruding fuselages were much longer than an average airplane. The object also did not appear to have propellers or engines.

“It was flying around 225 to 300 feet above the ground and it moved slowly, slower than an average Cessna,” the reporting witness stated. “And it didn’t look to be descending, even though the closest airport is about six miles away.”

The witness said the object flew right over the car and kept going.

“It had around 10 lights on it, two green lights, two red lights, and a bunch of white lights that looked to be attached to the craft. It also made no noise as it moved, unlike the general drone of a jet that you would normally hear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmTrB_0kMnvQf300
Greenwich, CT.Photo byGoogle.

The witness said the object was unlike anything they had ever seen before.

The object flew low to the ground.

The report included no images, filed on November 7, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Greenwich is a town in Fairfield County, CT, population 63,518. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Connecticut Rating

Connecticut was rated 37th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Connecticut shared the rating with Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Indiana. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There was one chevron case reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Connecticut Coverage

Historic Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VHws_0kMnvQf300
Night setting in.Photo byNoah SillimanonUnsplash

A Connecticut witness at Derby recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at 7 p.m. on August 1, 1958, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The object was seen by many in the witness’s neighborhood in the early evening hours. The date is approximate.

“A large UFO hovered over an open field at end of a housing project,” the reporting witness stated. “A loud humming sound was emitted. No other noise. No white lights but the edge of the craft was encircled by blue, turning to green, and then to red lights.”

The witness recalls that no one in the crowd felt threatened and no one panicked.

“I couldn't believe it. I was just in awe. Everyone was almost frozen. It was directly over our heads in a wide-open farm field.”

The witness does not remember exactly how long the object was there but estimates it was hovering for 10 to 15 minutes.

“I ran home to tell my parents. I was seven years old at the time.”

The witness says that the object was not seen appearing or disappearing.

“It was so fast.”

The report contained no images, filed on September 2, 1999. Derby is a city in New Haven County, CT, population 12,325. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

