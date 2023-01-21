Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' way

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jOaP_0kM6edft00
Night driving.Photo byTimothy EberlyonUnsplash

A Wisconsin witness at Belgium reported watching seven, blue-white, lights zigzagging in different directions and beaming light to the ground level at 6:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a 13-year-old son left their country home driving west near Lake Michigan while it was dark.

“I suddenly noticed unexplainable bluish-white lights in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “They were zigzagging around the sky at speeds that made them appear 100 feet away to 100 miles away in milliseconds. The hair on my neck stood up and I had goosebumps.”

The witness asked the son if he was seeing the objects too, and the son asked what was going on.

“We both saw seven in total. They followed alongside the car at times and at one time flew from behind and over the car. At this time, I actually grabbed a hold of my son’s coat and just felt I needed to hold onto him. I was truly scared as it felt like we were surrounded. It was as though they were playing with us.”

The witness said that, at times, the objects came together almost appearing to dance, choreographed, where they would swirl together and then disburse across the sky. At one time, they all came together and then faded.

“Then three or four would be aside or in front of us again. We were both freaking out with disbelief at what we were seeing. We could also, at times when they were further away, see beams going down to the earth from the lights.”

The witness said the objects at that time could have been anywhere from 50 to 100 feet off the ground over the fields. While moving together at a distance, the objects looked like little lights – tinker bells.

“When closer, they looked like bluish flying clouds around a cylinder. My son tried to record the event, however, to further our astonishment at what was happening, they wouldn’t show on the video or camera. As though you look in a mirror and see no reflection.”

The two exited the country road and neared a town, and the objects disappeared.

“We did not see anything further on our way home. We can’t explain what we saw. It was truly amazing and I believe unearthly. Terrifying and beautiful at the same time.”

The report contained no images, filed on December 14, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Belgium is a village in Ozaukee County, WI, population 2,245. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Wisconsin Rating

Wisconsin was rated 24th in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases. Wisconsin shared the rating with Tennessee.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Wisconsin Coverage

Historic Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr5Jv_0kM6edft00
Watching fireworks.Photo byAndrey LarinonUnsplash

A Wisconsin witness at New Berlin recalled an encounter with a large, slow-moving craft that blinked out like a light bulb at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 1960, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

At dusk, the witness was standing high on a hill waiting for the fireworks to start. The sun had gone down. The group could see spotlights searching the skies over Milwaukee about 15 miles away. There were some clouds in the sky, but not many.

“All of a sudden, I saw movement over my head,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked straight up and saw a white, circular craft moving slowly from behind me from the south toward the north. It moved very slowly. It was above the clouds.”

The witness had to double check to see if there was a possibility that the searchlights from Milwaukee could be responsible – but reasoned it could not be.

“It was about the size of a quarter held at arm's length. It moved slowly toward the north, never deviating from its course and never changing speed – very slow. The strange thing was that before it got to the horizon, it blinked off like a light bulb.”

The witness called a sister on the telephone who had been about 25 miles away and she said that she had seen the same thing. The two reported the sighting at the time to the Hynek Institute in Chicago, giving a written report within the week.

“Hundreds of people have had to have seen that, but we never met any. The very next day, on July 5th, during the afternoon, there was another sighting by hundreds of people on the lakeshore of Lake Michigan.”

The witness just happened to be standing inside the house by the window facing north. Off to the east, the witness saw a greenish-white craft going downward towards the north quite a ways off.

“It was about the same size as the one I had seen the night before. I found out the next day in the newspaper that hundreds of people had witnessed the UFO dive into Lake Michigan with an aircraft chasing it over the lake which had been scrambled by Billy Mitchell Airfield.”

The report contained no images, filed on April 10, 2004. New Berlin is a city in Waukesha County, WI, population 40,451.

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
27K followers

