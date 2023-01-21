Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crjSO_0kM477UK00
Just outside the Botanical Gardens, Miami, FL.Photo byGoogle.

A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I saw one V-shaped ship like two short rectangles slanted towards each other like a V moving in the sky and hovering over the park going east to west,” the reporting witness stated. “Was a white-peach type color. It had two red lights behind it. The right one was blinking every two seconds. Its altitude was about 60 to 80 feet in the air. No noise at all.”

The witness observed that there were about 1,000 people in his area in the Botanical Garden where he was walking.

“Looking up, I was by the food trucks, and nobody was looking up. I was literally the only one that was looking up and asking myself what is this?”

The witness is aware of planes, helicopters, comets, and satellites, and wonders if this was some otherworldly object.

The witness called the police and told them he was the security guard at the Garden and asked if they had any helicopters flying over the Botanical Garden.

“He paused for about a second, and said, ‘No, they didn't have none in that area. If anything, it was another agency.’ He asked me if I wanted to report it but I said, Nah, I'm good, and hung up.”

The witness pointed out that the Garden has a lot of colorful lights and thousand-year-old seeds that are the plants and trees that you see at that park today.

The report contained no images, filed on December 18, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 16 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eb6If_0kM477UK00
Atlantic coastline, Indialantic, FL.Photo byGoogle.

A Florida witness at Indialantic recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object 300 feet in length at 6 p.m. on October 15, 1961, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was in ninth grade at the time of the sighting and was walking with a neighbor along the Atlantic coastline just north of town right before dusk.

“A large object came out of nowhere and hovered near us, perhaps as near as 800 feet away,” the reporting witness stated. “The object, as I recall, was oval in shape, with lights around the perimeter. The size of the object was perhaps 300 feet in length.”

The witness and friend watched the object for about two minutes before the object moved unbelievably fast out of sight over the Atlantic Ocean.

“Both my friend and I were extremely scared of what we saw and ran for cover immediately after the sighting. We reported the incident to the local radio station which had received other sighting reports.”

The report contained no images, filed on October 26, 2012. Indialantic is a town in Brevard County, FL, population 2,720. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

