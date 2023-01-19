Niagara Falls, NY

New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmxKw_0kJREb1Y00
Traffic intersection.Photo byWes HicksonUnsplash

A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving to work and was waiting at a red light as the third car back on the left side. The event occurred on Niagara Falls Boulevard at the Walmore Road intersection. The witness was facing south. There were four to five vehicles in the right lane.

The witness was entering a GPS address for work on a phone and noticed the light had turned green but no one in either lane was moving. The witness looked over and saw the guy in the right lane one lane over was kind of ducking and looking up through his windshield.

“I looked through my windshield and saw a UFO float by,” the reporting witness stated. “It was dark gray. No lights. The best I could describe it would be like seeing something the size of a common four-foot swimming pool in a backyard. Except it was dark gray and floating in mid-air. Perfect circle but had height to it. No lights. No trail. Solid shape.”

At the time the witness said there were no clouds in the area. It was a perfect sky except the dawn light was just starting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeV1g_0kJREb1Y00
Niagara Falls Boulevard at the Walmore Road intersection, Niagara Falls, NY.Photo byGoogle.

“It was probably 100 feet off the ground. It floated across the road and over trees where I lost sight. The total time I saw it was about six to nine seconds. I know other cars saw it because cars were not moving during the green light. That is what made me look over at the car next to me and try to see what's going on.”

The witness said that the object was a flat disc-shape. Dark gray. Metallic. Not very reflective.

“No lights on it whatsoever. I would say imagine a floating four-foot swimming pool that was dark gray floating about a hundred feet off the ground. It was moving away from our cars from right to left. Diagonally, I did see its underside first.”

The witness described the underside as flat dark gray metallic but saw it only for maybe a second at so.

“Then watched it as it drifted away until it went over trees and out of sight. I would guess maybe 10 miles an hour.”

Other cars started to move so the witness had to look back at the road and tried to get a sighting again.

“I did not see it again.”

The witness emphasized that the object was not a cloud. It was a circle. And was very low to the ground.

“Estimating its size is hard. Maybe 50 feet round and eight feet tall. Flat disc. More like a nickel. No dome or lights.”

The witness was unsure if the object made a sound because the vehicle windows were up.

The report contained no images, filed on December 15, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New York Rating

New York was rated 13th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 12 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent New York Coverage

Historic New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjN9Y_0kJREb1Y00
Rural cabin.Photo byChung Yee TsangonUnsplash

A New York witness at Saranac Lake recalled an encounter with multiple disc-shaped objects passing overhead at 10 p.m. on August 12, 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was four years old and with family and several neighbors at their cabin in the Adirondacks. The group had arrived earlier that day for a summer vacation. Being so young, the witness was put to bed early but was wide awake was listening to the adults talking in the living room. The date is approximate.

The cabin had no electricity or running water so when the witness wanted to go to the toilet which was an outhouse in the corner of the shed, Dad was the escort out and back.

“Dad went back inside the cabin door to get away from the mosquitoes where he could still see the shed,” the reporting witness stated. “While in the outhouse every minute or so I could hear a whirring from far away getting nearer and then going away.”

When the witness ran back inside the cabin and told the story, Dad said it was probably just an owl or other creature.

“A few minutes later all the adults were outside the back door as someone had gone to the outhouse and saw this disc-shaped object which seemed to be slightly lit up and making a whirring sound coming into view from the south, passing almost overhead and disappearing around Mount Baker.”

The witness was able to sneak out and actually saw an object as one passed every minute. But the witness was sent back inside again.

“We had an old battery tube radio and when listening to the local news the next day we heard several reports of the same sighting from the village.”

The report contained no images, filed on March 17, 2004, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Saranac Lake is a village in Franklin and Essex counties, population 3,897. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

