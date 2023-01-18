Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'

Couple in truck. Photo by Wonderlane on Unsplash

A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving with an ex-spouse in the passenger seat who is an Army Ranger.

“A very large, plane-like cylinder with no wings was hovering in place at around 5,000 to 8,000 feet,” the reporting witness stated. “The object then radiated a brilliant bright light that moved over the entire craft left to right.”

The witness was amazed at how low the object was and first thought it was a commercial airliner.

“It was in a non-flight path in our rural area. I then quickly realized it was hovering and not moving and then it started this light show and after a few minutes of watching it, it vanished before our eyes.”

The witness believes the object went into stealth mode. The object was watched for about five minutes.

The report contained no images, filed on December 3, 2022, and available for public viewing on December 22, 2022. La Grange is a city in Fayette County, TX, population 4,391. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Texas Cases

Texas was rated second in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 37 cases filed, according to the MUFON January 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 10 cylinder cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Recent Texas Coverage

Historic Texas

Walking on roadway. Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

A Texas witness at Arlington recalled an encounter with a hovering disc-shaped object at 1 p.m. on July 7, 1952, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside with a friend when the object was first noticed. The sighting date is approximate.

“I saw one round disc that had a curved bottom and an edge somewhat like a discus but a sharp edge. The color was a dull magnesium color I found out later when I was a machinist that if you see dull magnesium you will know that it looks different than aluminum.”

The witness said the object remained stationary for about 15 minutes and did not move either up or down or sideways. The witness decided to go home up the street to get a 60-power telescope.

“When I got back, he said that when I began to run up the street, the disc moved horizontally and disappeared in a couple of seconds. This friend became a newspaper sportswriter for his avocation and I became a machinist and a doctor later in life.”

The two continue to tell this story all of these years later about what they saw that day.

The report contained no images, filed on November 12, 2003. Arlington is a city in Tarrant County, TX, population 394,266. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.