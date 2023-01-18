Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was standing outside when the object was first seen.

“It appeared to be V-shaped with a center tail moving all over and some stayed stationary,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness noticed there were lights on the object and became afraid.

“It kind of freaked me out.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness was very ready to jump in the car and drive away. The object was seen for 15 minutes before moving away.

Four images were included in the report, filed on November 26, 2022, and available for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Hatboro is a borough in Montgomery County, PA, population 8,238. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Pennsylvania Rating

Pennsylvania was rated eighth in U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 16 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 38 triangle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Pennsylvania Coverage

Historic Pennsylvania

Path in woods. Photo by Ugne Vasyliute on Unsplash

A Pennsylvania witness at Jamison recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object the size of three football fields at 4 p.m. on April 30, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness is telling the story for her mother who was 79 years old at the time of filing.

In 1953 the witness and her parents lived in the countryside between Doylestown and Jamison. The witness was three years old. Mom was about eight months pregnant with the witness’s sister. The date is approximate but it is believed to have happened in very late April or very early May.

It was a warm spring afternoon and before Dad came home from work the two walked up a path in the woods to the top of the hill into a field where they had a 360-degree view. The witness’s mother recalled that as she was looking off toward the hill to the north between their location and Doylestown, she saw what at first appeared to be a blimp moving rather slowly through the sky.

“It turned and moved toward us and as it came overhead, she realized it was immense, huge, as it covered the sky and created such a shadow that the breeze ceased in the trees and even the birds fell silent,” the reporting witness stated. “She said it was 1,000 feet above us, the size of three football fields from our perspective, and that this was no blimp.”

Rural area between Doylestown and Jamison, PA. Photo by Google.

The mother described the object as dull, silver-gray, with no seams, no lights, no windows, no propeller, and no cabin underneath, and it moved in absolute silence.

“She said she was terrified because of its size. Apparently, she told me to run home with the cocker spaniel and she tried to run also, but being very pregnant, she could not move very quickly. She has always thought they did not harm her because she was pregnant. My father did not believe her when he got home.”

The report contained no images, filed on November 27, 2002. Jamison is a small village in Bucks County, PA, population 8,488. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.