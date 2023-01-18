New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABoEz_0kJFJDZJ00
Work truck.Photo byArron ChoionUnsplash

A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving up the bypass when the object was first noticed.

“I witnessed a metallic, almost glassy, cone-shaped object,” the reporting witness stated. “It was upright and vertical and was rotating with the sun shining on it prominently which is what drew my attention to the object initially.”

The sun was off to the witness’s right through the windshield of a work van. As the object rotated, the sun gleamed off of it very brightly, almost blindingly so.

“It only lasted around three seconds but it was very well defined and clearly not a plane or any other regular object such as a drone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQSay_0kJFJDZJ00
Route 38, Mount Holly, NJ.Photo byGoogle.

The witness said that the object continued to rotate, and as it did so, it began to fade away in a very strange fashion, almost as if it was being hidden behind a sheet made of blue sky. There were no clouds anywhere near the object.

The witness pulled over into the parking lot across from the McDonald's and attempted to look for this object and began to film in the event it returned to no avail.

“Considering I was working, I only had so much time to sit and wait, so I stayed put for around five minutes, returned to my work van, and made note of the time, location, and any other pertinent details.”

Two images were included in the report, filed on November 26, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. The images were shot after the incident as the witness continued to search for the object.

Mount Holly is a township and the county seat of Burlington County, NJ, population 9,981. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Jersey Rating

New Jersey was rated sixth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 19 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were three cone cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent New Jersey Coverage

Historic New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yodY_0kJFJDZJ00
Sky watching with telescope.Photo byMatthew AnsleyonUnsplash

A New Jersey witness at New Brunswick recalled an encounter with four disc-shaped objects 500 to 700 feet overhead making maneuvers at 4 p.m. on June 30, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was eight years old on this sunny day sometime in the late afternoon, or early evening, when their home phone rang. The caller was a friend of the witness’s father and told them to go up to the roof of their building because there were UFOs flying around. The date is approximate.

“My father and I rushed upstairs to the roof of the building, and facing downtown New Brunswick, we could see very clearly about four flying saucers,” the reporting witness stated. “They were roughly about 500 to 700 feet up and were clearly playing, or in aviation circles, it is what is called dogfighting.”

The witness said that the objects appeared to be chasing each other and darting in hard, right angles and various other tight angles that our planes were incapable of doing.

“However, they stayed within an imaginary box, so to speak.”

The father’s friend showed up within five minutes carrying a telescope. He quickly set it up and they all took turns viewing the objects through the scope.

“I was amazed just to see them in the first place but seeing them through a telescope, really up close and personal, was truly something else.”

The witness described the objects as silver-colored but not shiny like the bright side of aluminum foil, more like the reverse side, like a brushed metal texture but lighter in color.

“The metal, in the bright sunlight, had a bluish tinge to it reflecting the sun’s light off of it. They were what I would call the traditional cup and saucer shapes. Two plates with the top one inverted over the bottom and an inverted cup on top of the two plates.”

All four objects were observed to be the same shape. The witness could only watch one object at a time.

“I really couldn’t capture an entire ship in my view, just a section of a ship.”

The witness said the objects were radiating colors. This started at the top of the inverted saucer of the object, first a transparent red color, quite faint, and would slowly move towards the bottom of the ship.

“As the red reached the bottom, then the color green would start at the top and work its way down to the bottom, also transparent in texture, with the red color starting back up at the top again.”

Suddenly, as if on cue, the objects streaked out of sight.

“Within two-to-three seconds, they were gone.”

The witness recalls that the entire event lasted about 10 minutes. The following day, in the local New Brunswick newspaper, The Home News, there was a picture of the objects on the front page.

The report included no images, filed on April 3, 2008. New Brunswick is a city in and the county seat of Middlesex County, NJ, population 55,266. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

