California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground

A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving home from Thanksgiving dinner with his wife traveling westbound along Highway 88 about one-to-two miles west of Lockford.

“I spotted a stationary red light hovering for about one second and then rapidly descending down towards the ground,” the reporting witness stated. “It did not make a sound or leave a smoke trail like a meteor.”

The witness grew up observing the night sky with a father who is an astronomer.

“I have seen my share of fireballs and large meteors. This red light was red like a flare but was not a flare as it was too big. There were no sparks or break-ups of meteor parts as would be expected.”

The witness said that the object also did not diminish as you would see when a meteor streaks across the sky and gets smaller as it travels away from you. The object seemed to be within a two-mile distance judging from how fast the witness was traveling and its movement.

“It did not travel across the sky. It appeared maybe 45 degrees above the horizon line and went to the ground in one-to-two seconds.”

The witness kept my eye out in case there was some kind of impact or secondary flash like if it hit the ground.

“No flash or explosion of any kind from our vantage point driving roughly southwest. It appeared approximately due south out of the left side of our windscreen. It did not re-appear.”

The witness turned off Highway 88 onto Victor Road heading due west about 30 seconds after sighting it placing the location of the red object roughly behind and to the left.

No images were included in the report, filed on November 24, 2022, and available for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Lockford is an unincorporated community in San Joaquin County, CA, population 3,125. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 80 sphere cases reported nationally in December 2022.

A California witness at Santa Clara recalled an encounter with a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at 1 p.m. on June 1, 1952, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 13 years old and listening to Cottonseed Clark on the radio.

“The announcer said, ‘Folks, there’s a flying saucer outside. Go out and look up right now. The FCC has threatened to turn me off if I don’t shut up. And I’m gonna keep broadcasting as long as I can. Go out and look up,’” the reporting witness stated.

The witness lived in a trailer court on Blacow Road. Both the witness and Mom went out to look up and several people from the park were already outside looking up.

“This saucer was right above my head. My neck was back as far as it could go looking up over my head. It was a large, silver disc, with no sound. It hovered a few seconds and then started rising slowly straight up then continued on an angle.”

The witness said that Moffett Field Airfield deployed fighter jets to follow but as they got closer to the craft the jets broke the sound barrier and the craft shot out of sight.

“Everyone that listened to the radio station went out and saw the craft. My dad was stationed at Moffett Field at the time and when he got home momma asked him about the UFO. He said we didn’t know what we were talking about and to shut up and not ever talk about it again. I know what was above my head.”

No images were included in the report, filed on December 13, 2019. Santa Clara is a city in Santa Clara County, CA, population 127,647. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.