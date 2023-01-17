Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMvHT_0kHzsE8l00
Night setting in.Photo byDrew ThomasonUnsplash

A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object from the backyard as it was west and slow-moving just a few houses over.

“It was close enough to see individual lights on the craft,” the reporting witness stated. “It appeared to have red lights on the top and white on the bottom.”

The witness ran to an upstairs second-floor balcony to see the object again as it was flying so low. The object disappeared from view behind trees and a neighbor's house. The object was flying slowly in a southeast direction. Two minutes of video was captured.

The witness returned to the backyard hot tub.

Approximately five minutes had passed since the object disappeared from view from the second-floor balcony.

“I noticed a large star that was directly south of me and looked unusual. It was the craft just hovering in the sky. At this point, it appeared to be higher in the sky than when first visualized, maybe 100 feet or more above the ground.”

In a sudden and unexpected burst of speed, the object then “zipped in a straight line” flying directly south.

“From my vantage point, it almost looked like a shooting star and had a downward-looking trajectory but I believe it was actually flying horizontally to the south and the appearance was based on its height above and south of my view.”

The object was seen for 10 minutes, with short periods where it was blocked by trees and houses.

No images were included in the report, filed November 25, 2022, and available for public viewing December 22, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Mexico Rating

New Mexico was rated 21st in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. New Mexico shared the rating with Arkansas and South Carolina. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 29 oval cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Historic New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPFoC_0kHzsE8l00
Aerial view of Los Alamos.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A New Mexico witness at Los Alamos recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object during the development of the atomic bombs at noon on June 1, 1944, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness’s uncle worked on the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos during the 1940s and revealed this incident shortly before he died several years earlier.

The day was bright when the object was first observed as a bright, silvery disc in the sky hovering over the facility. The exact date is approximate.

“A plane was immediately dispatched from Kirtland Field to intercept and identify the object,” the reporting witness stated. “As the plane approached, the disc ascended upward out of its range.”

A second, larger plane with a higher operational ceiling was then sent up to continue the pursuit.

“And again, the disc ascended upward until it disappeared.”

The witness said the incident was witnessed by a number of the facility staff. Los Alamos is in Los Alamos County, NM, population 13,200. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

