Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW3zE_0kHwMA7000
Night sky.Photo by. .onUnsplash

An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside looking south-southwest when two objects were seen that appeared to be changing shape.

The witness called for her husband and son to step outside to see what she was seeing.

“We watched the lights dance around,” the reporting witness stated. “Some colors were blue, yellow, orange. I recorded it. The object morphed from a diamond, cylinder, oval, rectangle, and a house shape – like a square with a triangle on top.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4Uo3_0kHwMA7000
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The objects were visible for about 10 minutes.

“And they just disappeared.”

The witness may have experienced a common element of UFO sightings where there are electronic malfunctions at the ground level.

“My phone went whacko and wouldn't turn on at first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdNud_0kHwMA7000
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Five images were included in the report, filed on November 24, 2022, and available for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Normal is a town in McLean County, IL, population 52,736. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Illinois Rating

Illinois was rated 15th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 10 cylinder cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Illinois Reports

Historic Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXzf3_0kHwMA7000
Rural farm.Photo byNatalia ShavlovaonUnsplash

An Illinois witness at rural Springfield recalled an encounter with a cylinder-shaped object hovering 15 feet overhead at 8 a.m. on June 1, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was four years old and playing outside while Mom used the outhouse on their rural farm. When the object was first noticed it was hovering just 15 feet above.

“It was small, pulsing shades of pink and sort of cylinder-shaped but more like a crystal, some areas clear,” the reporting witness stated. “At first, I was startled and afraid but then a pinkish light came over me and I didn't feel afraid anymore. I remember a humming sound.”

The witness’s mother came out of the outhouse and checked in on her child after the object had quickly flown away and out of site.

“I was very excited and asked her if she had seen the pretty pink light. She said no and thought I was playing a game. This has bugged me for years. I know what I saw.”

At age 4, the witness was not yet in kindergarten.

“We didn't even have a TV then. All the pictures I have seen of UFOs do not look anything like what I saw.”

The witness is hoping to connect with others who had a similar experience.

The report included no images, filed on February 7, 2000. Springfield is the capital of Illinois, population 114,394. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Illinois UFO# Cylinder UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 23

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
26K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Delray Beach, FL

Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean

A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Pagosa Springs, CO

Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object

A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line

A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
50 comments
Ohio State

Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace

A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
California State

California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud

A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
Indiana State

Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's house

An Indiana witness at Charlestown reported watching a bright object hovering over a neighbor’s home at 6:20 a.m. on December 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'

A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Greenwich, CT

Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet

A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
35 comments
Keller, VA

Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet

A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
74 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' way

A Wisconsin witness at Belgium reported watching seven, blue-white, lights zigzagging in different directions and beaming light to the ground level at 6:45 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden

A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments

New Jersey witness reports bright sphere-shaped object zigzagging in night sky

A New Jersey witness at New Gretna reported watching a bright, sphere-shaped object zigzagging around the night sky at 1:04 a.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

Ohio witness says cylinder-shaped object changed colors crossing sky

An Ohio witness at Mentor Headlands reported watching a cylinder-shaped object that was changing colors as it moved at 9:58 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway

A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
45 comments
Carolina Beach, NC

North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'

A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'

A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
44 comments
Niagara Falls, NY

New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light

A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
44 comments
La Grange, TX

Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'

A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object

A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
52 comments

New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead

A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy