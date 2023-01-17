Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead

Night sky. Photo by . . on Unsplash

An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside looking south-southwest when two objects were seen that appeared to be changing shape.

The witness called for her husband and son to step outside to see what she was seeing.

“We watched the lights dance around,” the reporting witness stated. “Some colors were blue, yellow, orange. I recorded it. The object morphed from a diamond, cylinder, oval, rectangle, and a house shape – like a square with a triangle on top.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The objects were visible for about 10 minutes.

“And they just disappeared.”

The witness may have experienced a common element of UFO sightings where there are electronic malfunctions at the ground level.

“My phone went whacko and wouldn't turn on at first.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Five images were included in the report, filed on November 24, 2022, and available for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Normal is a town in McLean County, IL, population 52,736. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Illinois Rating

Illinois was rated 15th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 reports.

There were 10 cylinder cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Illinois Reports

Historic Illinois

Rural farm. Photo by Natalia Shavlova on Unsplash

An Illinois witness at rural Springfield recalled an encounter with a cylinder-shaped object hovering 15 feet overhead at 8 a.m. on June 1, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was four years old and playing outside while Mom used the outhouse on their rural farm. When the object was first noticed it was hovering just 15 feet above.

“It was small, pulsing shades of pink and sort of cylinder-shaped but more like a crystal, some areas clear,” the reporting witness stated. “At first, I was startled and afraid but then a pinkish light came over me and I didn't feel afraid anymore. I remember a humming sound.”

The witness’s mother came out of the outhouse and checked in on her child after the object had quickly flown away and out of site.

“I was very excited and asked her if she had seen the pretty pink light. She said no and thought I was playing a game. This has bugged me for years. I know what I saw.”

At age 4, the witness was not yet in kindergarten.

“We didn't even have a TV then. All the pictures I have seen of UFOs do not look anything like what I saw.”

The witness is hoping to connect with others who had a similar experience.

The report included no images, filed on February 7, 2000. Springfield is the capital of Illinois, population 114,394. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.