Independence, OH

Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0Q9z_0kHtYSBJ00
Power lines.Photo byJohannes WeckströmonUnsplash

An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed up to four objects that appeared to be “displaying advanced camouflage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsSce_0kHtYSBJ00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“The object was behind power lines, yet it was distorting cables that were in front of it,” the reporting witness stated. “For how close the object appeared, there was no sound, noticeable wings, or exhaust trails.”

The witness said the object gave away its shape when it flew in front of a solid black line or power lines.

“It distorted the light emitted from this which gave an outline of the craft. It looked like it was pushing the light above and below the craft.”

The witness believes the object seemed to reflect light around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xvnm0_0kHtYSBJ00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Four images were included in the report, filed on November 23, 2022. Independence is a city in Cuyahoga County, OH, population 7,133. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Ohio Rating

Ohio was rated seventh in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 17 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent Ohio Coverage

Historic Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJ63H_0kHtYSBJ00
School girl walking home.Photo byJake IngleonUnsplash

An Ohio witness at Canton recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object walking home from school for lunch at noon on May 1, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was in the eighth grade and walking home from school to have lunch.

“Almost directly in front of me and above about where I'd expect to see a plane flying, appeared a stationary oval or cigar-shaped object, silver in color,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness was looking south and the Akron-Canton airport was behind to the north. At first, the witness thought the object must be an aircraft flying directly toward them and it appeared stationary. But the witness soon realized that the shape of the object was not correct.

“My guess was that it may have been a mile distant and approximately 30 degrees up. The weather was sunny and bright with white fluffy clouds, but the blue sky was exceptionally clear.”

The witness was frustrated and began running toward the object to get closer.

“But the bouncing of my eyes interfered with my vision, so I stopped and watched while standing still so I might determine some movement. There was none, and then suddenly it moved to the west, my right, at an incredible speed, much too fast for anything I had ever seen.”

The object moved behind a cloud and never reappeared from the other side. Immediately following the incident, the witness continued home for lunch and told Mom what was just seen.

“I knew she wouldn't think I was making it up, but I doubt she agreed with me that it was a UFO. Except for the speed, I'm not sure I would have thought it was a UFO.”

The witness kept the sighting to their immediate family for years thinking that a rational explanation would emerge.

The witness filed the report at the age of 60 years.

“The only things that sound similar to what I saw are the descriptions of UFO sightings by others. Now, 47 years later, I can say I have not seen anything since that even faintly made me think I was seeing a UFO, yet I can still remember clearly the details of what I saw that day.”

The incident date is approximate. Canton is a city in and the county seat of Stark County, OH, population 70,872. The report included no images, filed on April 25, 2004. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

