New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rrlwa_0kGgH6YD00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“They circled moving left to right and then back to left in relation to each other,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness indicated that there were lights on the objects and that they appeared to change color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3nBm_0kGgH6YD00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“Single blinking red and white lights, very bright, and moving left to right, and then back.”

The witness gives few details in the report, filed November 23, 2022, and includes five images.

The witness did not indicate how the objects moved away. An investigator would be checking to make sure that the witness was not shooting images through glass which could cause a reflection of interior lights into the image.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19apwY_0kGgH6YD00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Lopatcong Township is a township in Warren County, NJ, population 8,014. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Jersey Rating

New Jersey was rated sixth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 19 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 109 circle cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent New Jersey Coverage

Historic New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbr4g_0kGgH6YD00
Walking at night.Photo byHooman R.onUnsplash

A New Jersey witness at Keansburg recalled an encounter with a very large, bright sphere, at 3 a.m. on November 15, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were walking backward along Route 36 near Keansburg as it was unusually cold and the wind was strong from the northwest. The location was roughly 100 yards west of a used-car lot and about half-a-mile east of what was then Martini's diner.

The sky was bright with stars.

“A mile or two away, to our east, a line of treetops was outlined,” the reporting witness stated. “A brilliant silvery sphere rose slowly and deliberately up from behind the trees.”

The witness says it was impossible to judge its size but relatively speaking it was about the size of a full moon.

“Because the tree line was about one or two miles away, the sphere must have been of considerable real size. It wobbled slowly upward and in our direction until it was almost directly overhead, and then made an abrupt turn to its left.”

By this time the witness and friend had stopped walking and had begun waving and shouting at it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5JqP_0kGgH6YD00
Route 36, Keansburg, NJ.Photo byGoogle.

“It wobbled in the same falling-leaf motion until it disappeared over the horizon to the north. Altogether it was in sight for about nine minutes. On its approach, it covered an arc of about 80 degrees of sky, and about the same distance during its departure.”

The witness indicated the object was moving against a strong wind, was completely silent, and didn't change in shape, color, brightness, or in any other respect except the direction of flight.

Neither witness reported the incident at the time.

“It was not an ordinary object, not an airplane, balloon, blimp, space debris, satellite, or hoax - at least I can't imagine how such a hoax could have been perpetrated, or why, in the middle of the night in a deserted area.”

The witness said the event turned the conception of the physical world upside down.

The report included no images, filed on August 4, 2001. Keansburg is a borough in Monmouth County, NJ, population 9,755. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# NJ UFO# Circle UFO# UFO Photo

