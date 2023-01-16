Flint, MI

Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSuC9_0kFudZ6u00
Photo byFortune VieyraonUnsplash

A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

As the fireball-shaped object was first seen the witness began taking photographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpwUj_0kFudZ6u00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“Suddenly it came to a stop and just floated in the air,” the reporting witness stated. “Buoyant.”

The witness was driving on the highway at the time and lost the object for several minutes. As soon as the object was seen again, the witness began to videotape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06j6L5_0kFudZ6u00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“Suddenly it shot into the upper atmosphere where it started flashing many dozens of lights. No lights are seen in the pictures. Then, in a puff of smoke, it vanishes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3hfv_0kFudZ6u00
Cropped version of witness image. This image was taken once the object had moved back up into the atmosphere.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report includes four images, filed on November 22, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Flint is the largest city in and the county seat of Genesee County, MI, population 81,252. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Michigan Rating

Michigan was rated ninth in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 16 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. Michigan shared the rating with Pennsylvania. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 8 fireball cases reported nationally in December 2022 and 29 reports of entities.

Recent Michigan Coverage

Historic Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qh4Cc_0kFudZ6u00
Manistee, MI.Photo byGoogle.

A Michigan witness at Manistee recalled an encounter with a silent, fast-moving, saucer-shaped object at 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The object was first seen on a course of north to south and the moon was to the east and clearly visible.

The witness was walking up the hill on Pine Street and about halfway up, something caused the witness to turn and look to the north. The street is about 25 feet wide and the craft's diameter was estimated to be wider than the street.

“The craft was approximately 250 feet over my head,” the reporting witness stated. “My estimation of speed would be around 700 mph.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQ0k1_0kFudZ6u00
Boy walking.Photo byBrooke CagleonUnsplash

The witness mentions that the object was very similar to the one researcher Bob Lazar spoke about.

“The craft was a yellowish white in color, with no flashing lights. There was no sound at all, however, it did make my hair slightly stand up.”

The witness has since spent 39 years in the military and knows aircraft.

“This craft was a saucer. I saw no windows. No humanoids.”

The witness has never talked much about the incident.

The report contained no images, filed on January 14, 2008. Manistee is a city in Manistee County, MI, population 6,259. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

# UFO# UAP# Michigan UFO# Fireball UFO# UFO Photo

