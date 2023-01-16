Menifee, CA

California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvBTQ_0kFt6xsZ00
Window at night.Photo byNoah SillimanonUnsplash

A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness woke up in the middle of the night and went downstairs with a dog. The home has large windows and they were open as the witness was watching the sky.

“A blue disc appeared instantly in the sky and floated momentarily,” the reporting witness stated. “Once I looked at it for a second, it flew into the sky faster than anything I have ever seen.”

The witness said the object almost looked like a comet but it did not move like a shooting star.

“There are military crafts that train near us, but this was almost your stereotypical flying saucer. It just did not stay at all and moved as fast as the speed of light.”

The witness added that the following morning there were jet streams in an X-shape in the same skyline as well as some clouds. The witness is not sure this is related but found it interesting and wanted to share.

The report contained no images, filed on November 22, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Menifee is a city in Riverside County, CA, population 77,519. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kvey_0kFt6xsZ00
Classic car.Photo bymichele spinnatoonUnsplash

A California witness at Quincy recalled an encounter with a silver-colored, disc-shaped object while driving in the mountains with friends at noon on July 15, 1950, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

On a summer day in July of 1950, the witness was driving a car on a rural road in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Plumas County about four-to-five miles from the town of Quincy. The exact date is approximate. The witness was nearly 19 years old with two friends riding in the front seat. Both young men were a year older.

The boy in the middle of the front seat was about a foot shorter than the other two, who were nearly six feet tall, and this gave him a much steeper angle of vision out both side windows.

The road was winding alongside of an open field and the witness was driving about 25 mph. As they approached a ranch house, the boy in the middle asked, “What’s that up there?”

“Since we were just driving under some electric wires crossing the road to some sheds, the two of us near each side window saw a bird sitting on the wire, and said to the middle boy, ‘It’s just a bird,’” the reporting witness stated.

Then, the middle boy said, “I don’t mean that up there, I mean that out there,” pointing out the side window. The other two leaned down to look out, and the witness immediately stopped the car and shut off the engine. All three got out.

“We saw a bright, shining, silver-colored, disc-shaped object, like two saucers put together face to face. There was no sign of any windows or ports, just completely smooth. There was absolutely no sound whatsoever.”

The witness observed that the object would spin completely smooth and straight for a few seconds and then would start to wobble for a few seconds, much as if you spun a metal pie pan on a pointed shaft and then hit it on its edge.

The middle boy had been watching it for several minutes before he called their attention to it and it had apparently been going about the same speed they were – 25 mph.

“We watched in complete astonishment until it went out of sight over a nearby mountain. I then raced to the top of that mountain to see if we could see it again, but we weren’t able to see it anymore.”

The witness became a private pilot a few years later, so is able to give an estimate of size and height.

“It was about the size of a small private aircraft, like a Piper Cub, or similar aircraft, and was flying about 2,000 feet above the terrain. At this time of my life, I am 85 years old, and I remember it all like it was just yesterday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7liU_0kFt6xsZ00
Quincy, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

The report contained no images, filed on March 31, 2017. Quincy is the county seat of Plumas County, CA, population 1,630. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# CA UFO# Disc UFO# Blue UFO

Comments / 26

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
25K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Niagara Falls, NY

New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red light

A New York witness at Niagara Falls reported watching a dark gray, disc-shaped object about 100 feet off the ground at 6:30 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
La Grange, TX

Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'

A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object

A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments

New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead

A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground

A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
42 comments
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overhead

A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
37 comments
Illinois State

Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead

An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Independence, OH

Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines

An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
86 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying low

A Mississippi witness at Flora reported watching a large, dark, triangle-shaped object flying low overhead at 12:30 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments

New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky

A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and moved

A Pennsylvania witness at Mount Joy reported watching a bright light in a dark sky that “blinked off” and reappeared nearby at 4:47 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Wauconda, IL

Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared

An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Flint, MI

Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up

A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments

West Virginia group may have caught 'Bigfoot' on thermal image recorder

A group of paranormal researchers may have captured a Bigfoot creature on a thermal image recorder, according to details from investigators Wild & Weird West Virginia on October 14, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Holly Hill, SC

South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object

A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
26 comments
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree

A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
68 comments
Montana State

Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak

A Montana witness at Bellgrade reported watching a large, disc-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain peak at 3:51 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself

A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
46 comments
California State

California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearby

A California witness at West Hollywood reported watching a hovering, super bright, oblong-shaped object at 11:02 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy