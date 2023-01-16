California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object

Window at night. Photo by Noah Silliman on Unsplash

A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness woke up in the middle of the night and went downstairs with a dog. The home has large windows and they were open as the witness was watching the sky.

“A blue disc appeared instantly in the sky and floated momentarily,” the reporting witness stated. “Once I looked at it for a second, it flew into the sky faster than anything I have ever seen.”

The witness said the object almost looked like a comet but it did not move like a shooting star.

“There are military crafts that train near us, but this was almost your stereotypical flying saucer. It just did not stay at all and moved as fast as the speed of light.”

The witness added that the following morning there were jet streams in an X-shape in the same skyline as well as some clouds. The witness is not sure this is related but found it interesting and wanted to share.

The report contained no images, filed on November 22, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Menifee is a city in Riverside County, CA, population 77,519. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with 51 cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter.

There were 28 disc cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

Classic car. Photo by michele spinnato on Unsplash

A California witness at Quincy recalled an encounter with a silver-colored, disc-shaped object while driving in the mountains with friends at noon on July 15, 1950, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

On a summer day in July of 1950, the witness was driving a car on a rural road in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Plumas County about four-to-five miles from the town of Quincy. The exact date is approximate. The witness was nearly 19 years old with two friends riding in the front seat. Both young men were a year older.

The boy in the middle of the front seat was about a foot shorter than the other two, who were nearly six feet tall, and this gave him a much steeper angle of vision out both side windows.

The road was winding alongside of an open field and the witness was driving about 25 mph. As they approached a ranch house, the boy in the middle asked, “What’s that up there?”

“Since we were just driving under some electric wires crossing the road to some sheds, the two of us near each side window saw a bird sitting on the wire, and said to the middle boy, ‘It’s just a bird,’” the reporting witness stated.

Then, the middle boy said, “I don’t mean that up there, I mean that out there,” pointing out the side window. The other two leaned down to look out, and the witness immediately stopped the car and shut off the engine. All three got out.

“We saw a bright, shining, silver-colored, disc-shaped object, like two saucers put together face to face. There was no sign of any windows or ports, just completely smooth. There was absolutely no sound whatsoever.”

The witness observed that the object would spin completely smooth and straight for a few seconds and then would start to wobble for a few seconds, much as if you spun a metal pie pan on a pointed shaft and then hit it on its edge.

The middle boy had been watching it for several minutes before he called their attention to it and it had apparently been going about the same speed they were – 25 mph.

“We watched in complete astonishment until it went out of sight over a nearby mountain. I then raced to the top of that mountain to see if we could see it again, but we weren’t able to see it anymore.”

The witness became a private pilot a few years later, so is able to give an estimate of size and height.

“It was about the size of a small private aircraft, like a Piper Cub, or similar aircraft, and was flying about 2,000 feet above the terrain. At this time of my life, I am 85 years old, and I remember it all like it was just yesterday."

Quincy, CA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

The report contained no images, filed on March 31, 2017. Quincy is the county seat of Plumas County, CA, population 1,630. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.