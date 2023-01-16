West Virginia group may have caught 'Bigfoot' on thermal image recorder

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14H4DA_0kFqkcH800
Group members from Wild & Weird West Virginia exploring a site in Logan County.Photo byWild & Weird West Virginia

A group of paranormal researchers may have captured a Bigfoot creature on a thermal image recorder, according to details from investigators Wild & Weird West Virginia on October 14, 2022.

Group co-founder Ron Lanham recounts the story with images as the events unfolded.

The group finished a safety meeting at 8 p.m. This was followed by a night investigation for VIP members led by Jessi Leigh and Joe Doyle from the group Hellbent Holler.

Shortly after this began, they encountered a power outage that plunged their entire lodge into darkness.

The group did not abandon their investigation, instead using flashlights and trail markers to see their way. Lanham, his wife, and Dave Roberts were part of the group. At the parabolic mic station, members were hearing odd sounds – popping sounds and rattling that seemed to come from a nearby steep ravine.

Lanham decided to point their new thermal imager toward where they were hearing the sounds from. He quickly received a hit on a moving target. The device was also allowing two nearby smartphone users to see what was being observed.

The group was alerted to what they were doing and everyone agreed that no one could be down in that area in total darkness because the ravine was too steep. The observed video shows that the object was moving in strange ways unlike how animals would move.

The thermal camera was set to “red hot” and showed a shape that appeared to be humanoid.

At one point, the target image seemed to raise its hand and lower its head as though it may be eating. The object also seemed to be aware of the group but did not seem bothered.

At the end of the clip, the object turns left and walks behind bushes which clearly shows that it was walking upright. Other thermal imagers were reviewed but nothing else was picked up. Lanham decided to hike to the location to see if the object was still there. Several other members were now reporting hearing sounds coming from the ridge above them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oHTs_0kFqkcH800
The creature is in the area colored red in this still frame from the video. Better to watch the video from the link.Photo byWild & Weird West Virginia.

The thermal image recorder was turned in that direction but nothing was captured. Nothing more was captured and the group continued toward closing out the event. Then at that point, the power came back on.

One of the group members, Martin Groves, who was unable to be with them outside due to an injury, relayed his experience.

“As soon as the group entered, I heard a distinct single wood knock coming from behind the pavilion area,” Groves wrote. “It was answered by another from behind the lodge next to where we dined. The lights went out immediately at the lodge. I walked behind the lodge and observed a very large shape of an upright bipedal animal in the wooded area from where the second knock came from. It disappeared into the deeper wood line. It is my belief there were three of them.”

Wood knocking - using a piece of hard tree wood and slamming it against a tree - is considered a typical experience when tracking the Bigfoot creature. Many researchers have heard this and knocked back in past investigations.

The video of the thermal image recording can be seen here.

The Next Day

On the following day, October 15, 2022, researchers Eric Altman and Tom Mihok hiked to the area for observation and both later stated that due to the steepness and brush, no one would be able to navigate the area in the dark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mG8sB_0kFqkcH800
Group members at the scene where the bipedal creature was seen.Photo byWild & Weird West Virginia.

Then Joe Perdue, Lanham, Lanham’s wife, and three friends hiked to the area to see the terrain and take photos and videos.

Perdue was able to make his way to the area to stage a height recreation. As he went up the path, he saw an area where apparently something large had come down off the hill and made its way into the valley. The vegetation was pushed down and leaves were moved and a footprint was discovered in a puddle of water nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiMqe_0kFqkcH800
Footprint discovered in a mud puddle at the scene.Photo byWild & Weird West Virginia.

During this part of the investigation, their walkie-talkies began to act up – first Perdue’s and then Lanham’s. It was getting dark at that point and Perdue’s cell phone battery went dead. Some members at that point were relating that they were feeling something strange.

Lanham made the call to end the investigation and ordered everyone out of the area.

The group also had a Geiger counter with instructions that should it go to a 35 reading to alert them. It had gone to 34 at one point when Perdue was lower in the valley. This means the count is above background radiation.

You can visit Wild & Weird West Virginia on their website here.

# Bigfoot# Paranormal# Bigfoot Video# Bigfoot Footprint# Paranormal Investigation

