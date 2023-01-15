Holly Hill, SC

South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6W2Z_0kFnKo0J00
Night driving.Photo byRamonUnsplash

A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was leaving home to go visit a mother-in-law on a clear night with stars visible.

“When I got to the end of my road at the stop sign, I noticed this diamond-shaped object with flashing lights just hovering,” the reporting witness stated. “It had lights of red and blue flashing and then green would flash at different times.”

As the witness watched, the object would make a sudden jump upward and then downward.

“It didn't appear to be a plane because it didn't change positions or seem to be getting closer nor further away. We do have a small airport but nothing appeared to be landing or even rising.”

The witness continued watching the diamond-shaped object in a hovering position. But after looking for approximately 10 minutes, the situation made the witness nervous.

“It had me kinda shooken up, so I left to proceed to my mother-in-law’s and I had to tell her all about it.”

The witness tried to take video and photos but says the personal experience could not be replaced.

“But nothing compares to the naked eye.”

No images were included in the report, filed on November 22, 2022, and released for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Holly Hill is a town in Orangeburg County, SC, population 1,277. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

South Carolina Cases

South Carolina was rated 20th in total U.S. UFO sightings for December 2022 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON January newsletter. South Carolina shared the rating with Arkansas and New Mexico. California topped the list with 51 cases.

There were 11 diamond cases reported nationally in December 2022.

Recent South Carolina Coverage

Historic South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LnXZ_0kFnKo0J00
Rural farm.Photo byTimothy EberlyonUnsplash

A South Carolina witness at Grays recalled an encounter with a fast-moving, bright light at 6:30 a.m. on May 15, 1949, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness is filing for a Grandmother who is now deceased. The exact date is approximate.

On this particular morning the Grandmother, six years old at the time, was busy preparing for the work day ahead. They lived on a farm in a rural area in the low country of South Carolina. It was right at dawn just before daylight.

“My Grandmother noticed that the mule and the other animals in the stable outside seemed unusually agitated,” the reporting witness stated. “As she stepped outside to investigate she observed a huge ball of light coming at tree top level toward the farm.”

As she stood watching, the light descended but did not change speed. At this point, it was headed straight toward the house. Frightened that the object was about to crash into the house, she ran inside to get the mother and aunt out.

“She then proceeded outside and just before the light got to the house, it went back up to tree top level and left as quickly as it had appeared.”

Other people in the area say they saw the same light.

The report included no images, filed on October 18, 2003. Grays is a city in Jasper County, SC. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

